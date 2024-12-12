Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
World Premiere Of Feature Documentary Prime Minister Set For Sundance Film Festival 2025

Thursday, 12 December 2024, 10:31 am
Press Release: Dark Doris

Photo/Supplied.

Award-winning New Zealand production company Dark Doris Entertainment’s latest feature documentary, PRIME MINISTER, has been selected to premiere in competition at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival in 2025.

Produced in association with Madison Wells (USA) and co-directed by Dark Doris’ Michelle Walshe (Richie McCaw: Chasing Great, Short Poppies) and Academy Award-winner Lindsay Utz (American Factory, Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry, Miss Americana) PRIME MINISTER is an intimate view inside the political and private life of former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, capturing her through five challenging years in power and beyond as she redefined leadership globally.

Co-Directors Michelle Walshe and Lindsay Utz said of the project: “In a world accustomed to hardened, masculine leadership, Jacinda Ardern led with an unapologetic commitment to empathy and compassion. As filmmakers, we were guided by a central question: What does leadership look like when kindness and humanity are at its core?

“Our goal is to give audiences an intimate, front-row seat to the extraordinary demands of leading a country, made even more remarkable as Jacinda navigated some of New Zealand’s most significant crises while balancing the realities of new motherhood. Her approach to leadership during times of immense pressure and uncertainty offers a powerful reminder of what’s possible when leaders prioritise people.

“As female directors and mothers, this story felt personal to us. In a world facing complex human-centered challenges, we hope this film encourages audiences to see empathy and kindness as not just leadership strengths, but essential tools to building a better future.”

Dark Doris Producer Cass Avery said: "We are dedicated to creating and enabling meaningful films and projects that drive social change and PRIME MINISTER encapsulates that kaupapa. This film puts an intimate lens on a unique leader during a historical time. We are thrilled that the documentary will have its premiere at Sundance.”

Dark Doris Entertainment and Madison Wells hold full editorial discretion over the film and no New Zealand Film Commission or NZ taxpayer funding has been sought or granted in relation to the production.

Visit sundance.org for more information.

About Dark Doris

Dark Doris focuses on telling international stories that change the way people see the world. The team independently develop, finance and produce screen IP, working with talent agencies, writers, directors, sales agents, distributors, media investors and other key industry partners to bring award winning, impactful and highly entertaining international stories to life.

https://darkdoris.com/

About Madison Wells

Madison Wells is an award-winning, independent entertainment company founded by producer Gigi Pritzker, with a strong bias towards stories for, by, and about badass women and people who push boundaries.

https://madisonwellsmedia.com/

