Toi Whakaari Student Has Been Selected As One Of The 2024 Emerging Practitioner Award Recipients.

The Acorn Foundation and the trustees of the FAME Trust are pleased to announce the selection for the 2024 Emerging Practitioner Award recipient at Toi Whakaari – New Zealand Drama School. Seven promising students are selected each year from top-rated performing arts schools in New Zealand to receive $10,000.

Actor Puka Moeau is this year’s recipient from Toi Whakaari. Unlike students at other universities who receive this award, students at Toi Whakaari are nominated by their peers, to best reward those who showcase the collaboration skills that are necessary as part of the dramatic arts. Puka was highlighted for his engagement with all school activities and his leadership skills as part of the nomination process.

Puka is of Ngati Kuri, Rongowhakaata, Ngāti Porou and Te Aitanga-ā-Māhaki descent, and attended Te Wharekura o Hoani Waititi in Auckland, before attending Te Aute College in Ōtāne in central Hawke’s Bay. He is a talented composer as well as actor, having attended the PAO Movement music camp while he was at his kura, with a passion for te reo Māori music.

Salesi Le’ota, Head of Acting at Toi Whakaari, said, “Puka’s commitment to his training, his class, and to his leadership within the Kura as a whole, is a testament to his character. His willingness to put himself in challenging places, in order to benefit the culture of the wider group, in whatever context, is also indicative of his ability to read the needs of the group and respond appropriately. This award is a well-deserved recognition of his many talents and leadership.”

In 2025, Puka will complete his Bachelor of Performing Arts (Acting) at Toi Whakaari with a programme designed to prepare young actors to enter the industry.

On learning of his nomination, Puka said “When I found out I was nominated for this award, I felt an overwhelming amount of gratitude. It was a reward on its own. To receive this award is an absolute honour. Sometimes I question whether I am doing enough to hold my own in this space. I like to think that I do what I do for my own peace of mind, but it always feels good getting a little bit of validation. Receiving this award has given me a sign that I am moving in the right direction. In my response to being nominated, I promised that I will keep showing up and that is exactly what I will do. I will keep showing up, and I will continue to try and be the most hard-working person in the room.”

This award will allow Puka to complete his studies, and to reward him for his superb diligence and excellent leadership in his time at Toi Whakaari.

About FAME Trust:

Founded in 2007, the FAME (Fund for Acting and Musical Endeavours) Trust has long provided support for young and mid-career artists, plus funded national organisations like the NZSO, Toi Whakaari NZ Drama School, and the NZ School of Dance and local groups such as Opus Orchestra, Youth Philharmonic and BOP Symphonia.

Acorn manages several scholarship and awards programmes for the FAME Trust, including seven Emerging Practitioner Awards this year through the team at Creative Bay of Plenty. Outstanding performing arts institutions, including University of Auckland, University of Waikato, Te Herenga Waka—Victoria University of Wellington, University of Otago, Toi Whakaari, NZ School of Dance and

Ara Institute of Canterbury will each have a $10,000 award to offer to students who have completed at least their first year of study. These talented students will have a focus in the performing arts in one of the following areas of study:

• Music: instrumentalists, operatic singers, composers, producers, conductors, taonga puoro players

• Contemporary Dance: dancers, choreographers, producers, kapa haka leaders • Theatre: actors, directors, playwrights, storytellers, theatrical technicians

About Acorn Foundation:

The Acorn Foundation, the Western Bay of Plenty’s local community foundation, enables generous people to make a bigger impact in their communities, by investing donated funds and distributing the returns to causes that matter – forever.

Since 2003, the Acorn Foundation has distributed nearly $20M to the Western Bay of Plenty community and beyond, supporting more than 300 local charities and award programmes.

In 2024, the Acorn Foundation gave over $3.2M to 272 local and national charitable organisations, scholarships, and award winners. Scholarships and awards surpassed $740,000 in total, including the Jann Medlicott Acorn Prize for Fiction, given annually at the Ockham New Zealand Book Awards.

Find out more at: www.acornfoundation.org.nz

© Scoop Media

