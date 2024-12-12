Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Elite International Athletes Descend On Nelson For Inaugural Running Festival, The Spectacle

Thursday, 12 December 2024, 3:15 pm
Press Release: Athletics New Zealand

Museum mile (Photo/Supplied)

Nelson is set to play host the ambitious and exciting running festival – The Spectacle, this coming weekend. Headlined by a world-class elite road mile racing through the heart of Nelson’s CBD, with a thrilling lineup of international and local talent. The mile is set to cap off a bumper weekend with a full roster of running events ranging from the 100 mile trail ultra through to the corporate relays.

In the men’s field:

Neil Gourley (GBR): 2024 1500m Olympic Finalist. European indoor mile record holder.

Stuart (Stewie) McSweyn (AUS): Three-time Olympian and Australian 1500m record holder.

Vincent Ciattei (USA): 2 x NCAA Champion. 3:50.56 Mile PB.

Sam Tanner (NZL): 2020 & 2024 Kiwi Olympian and National mile champion. NZ Mile indoor record holder.

Brian Fay (IRL): Irish 5000m Record holder - 13:01.40. 2024 Olympian 5000m The women’s field:

Georgia Griffith (AUS): 2020 & 2024 Olympian. Commonwealth Games finalist. 6th in the 2024 1500m Diamond League Final. 3:58.40 1500m PB.

Sarah Billings (AUS): 3:59.59 1500m PB. Former Australian 1500m National Champion.

Sophie O’Sullivan (IRL): 2024 1500m Olympian. European U23 1500m champion and daughter of track legend Sonia O’Sullivan.

Katherine Camp (NZL): National middle-distance stalwart and multiple-time New Zealand representative.

Brigid Dennehy (IRL): 2023 NZ Road Mile National Champion, 2024 NZ Road Mile Silver. 2024 5000m National Champion

The road mile promises some close fought racing right in front of spectators, with athletes completing two loops of an 800m course before an exhilarating finish below the steps of Christ Church Cathedral. Adding to the excitement, the women’s race will start first with a handicap of around 30 seconds, before the men’s field sets off with the goal of chasing down the leading women.

“This is the first time Nelson has hosted an event like this,” says race director Julian Matthews, a former Olympic 1500m runner and Nelson local. “We’ve brought together an incredible lineup of athletes, and the city’s central streets will provide the perfect stage for them to deliver something truly special. It’s a race designed to be both thrilling to watch and unforgettable to run.”

The elite mile has a significant prize purse attached, with over $10,000 NZD set to go to the overall winner.

““I can’t wait to run the road mile down here in Nelson. The team has organised a great event and some epic adventures for us after so hopefully it’s the start of something special that happens annually.” Said an excited Sam Tanner ahead of the weekend.

The Spectacle doesn’t stop at elite racing. The festival also features community 5km road races and relay events, as well as trail races ranging from 10km to 100 miles through Nelson’s spectacular trail networks. Combined, these events showcase Nelson as a premier destination for all runners.

Nelson’s unique blend of stunning scenery and vibrant culture sets the stage for an unforgettable event. “The name says it all – The Spectacle is designed to be a celebration of running in all its forms,” adds Matthews.

Join us in Nelson on December 14. For further event details, visit thespectacle.co.nz.

