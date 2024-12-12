ASB Classic Auction For Youthline Gives Kiwi Opportunity To Grab Ultimate Christmas Presents For Sports Fans

Kiwi looking for the ultimate Christmas present for sports-loving whānau and friends will have an opportunity to get their hands on priceless experiences and sports memorabilia in the ASB Classic Auction for Youthline, while playing their part in supporting Kiwi youth. Items up for grabs include a 1:1 padel tennis match with French tennis superstar Gaël Monfils, a tennis racket signed by former world no.1 Venus Williams, and a wining and dining experience in a corporate box for six during women’s week at the ASB Classic 2025.

The auction, supporting Youthline and youth mental health services, is now live on TradeMe until Sunday 22 December, with money-can’t-buy experiences and items. A second round of auction items will go live during the tournament and run until Sunday 12 January, with all funds raised going to Youthline.

But the auction’s not just for tennis fans, with other upcoming auction items including a signed One Warriors jersey from the 2025 season and a year’s worth of Proper Crisps to share with family and friends.

For the third year running, Youthline is the official charity partner of the 2025 ASB Classic. All funds raised at the tournament will help Youthline to support young people across Aotearoa who reach out to its 24/7 Helpline for support.

In addition, all funds raised from Lobbo, the much-loved and iconic ball throwing competition held during the tournament, will go to Youthline. Fans will have the chance to win prizes and support a great cause by purchasing tennis balls which they throw from the stands into targets on the court. Lobbo will be run on Friday 3 January, Tuesday 7 January and Thursday 9 January.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading Shae Ronald, Youthline Chief Executive, says: “We continue to have a mental health crisis among our rangatahi, so we must be there for them when they reach out for support. Our 24/7 line means young people can connect with a trained Helpline counsellor at any time of the day or night. Funds raised through the ASB Classic will help us deliver on this. We are truly grateful for the generosity of the event organisers, sponsors and players, including One NZ and Go Media, as well as our principal partner ASB, who have shown their support by donating some incredible items for our auction.”

Mark Graham, ASB Executive Manager Commercial Partnerships, says: “We are delighted to be able to bring together two of our most important partners – the ASB Classic and Youthline – again for the 2025 tournament. Over the years with support from everyone who attends the ASB Classic, we have raised several hundred thousand dollars for our community partners. We know all funds raised are so important and we’re pleased to be able to highlight the critical work Youthline does for our young communities, and to help them reach their goals.”

To get involved and support a good cause, tennis fans can view the ASB Classic charity auction items by searching ASB Classic Auction on TradeMe, or here: https://www.trademe.co.nz/stores/ASB-Classic-Auction

About Youthline

Youthline is a ‘with youth, for youth’ organisation that has been supporting young people across Aotearoa for over 50 years. Youthline provides the only wraparound, youth focused 24/7 mental health service through its 24/7 Helpline, face-to-face counselling, and other youth development and mentoring services. Since its inception, Youthline has assisted thousands of Kiwi and is the most well-known support organisation for young people in New Zealand. However, with the youth mental health crisis showing no signs of abating the demand for its services continues to grow. https://youthline.co.nz/

Text ‘ASB’ to 5144 to donate $3 to Youthline.

