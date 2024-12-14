New Indie/new-wave/post-punk/synthpop From NZ: Anecdata's 'Unnatural Immunity'

Unnatural Immunity - the new album by Auckland’s Anecdata, is out now!

Unnatural Immunity leans heavily into the post-punk/new wave era (think 1978 to 1984), mixing Anecdata's usual razor-sharp fuzz guitars and satirical lyrics with pulsing basses, vocoders and analogue synths.

The title track sticks the needle into antivaxxers, with lyrics that could be mistaken for prophecy - written entirely *before* the pandemic was declared, in February 2020.

'Book of Facts' melds '90s power-chord guitars and a Manics-sized chorus with driving '80s drums and Ultravox/New Order keys; 'Light of the Moon' takes Pulp's 'Disco 2000' back in time 20 years, and forward just as many; while 'Pepsi Helicopter' is the true story of an X-Files era UFO sighting in Hamilton, New Zealand.

'Smart Deco' (originally titled 'Art Devo' until the legendary band released a box set of the same name, no joke) is about a timely trip to Napier before the devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Unnatural Immunity was - like most Anecdata music - entirely written, performed, recorded, mixed and mastered by one guy, working out of his bedroom in west Auckland, without any funding or outside help.

