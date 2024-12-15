Brabham, Moreno And More Stars Confirmed For Taupo Historic GP

12 December

A RANGE of Kiwi, Australian and international stars have been confirmed to appear at the 2025 SIXT Rent a Car Taupo Historic GP at Taupo Motorsport Park on January 11-12.

Le Mans 24 Hour winner David Brabham is the latest addition to the list, the former F1 driver set to visit the event for the first time.

Another former F1 driver, three-time Australian Grand Prix winner Roberto Moreno, is also set to appear.

The event features a massive celebration of Formula Atlantic cars, an era Moreno is highly familiar with given his three AGP wins at Calder Park – in 1981, 1983 and 1984 – came at the wheel of these cars, dubbed Formula Pacific in Australia at the time.

Three-time Le Mans 24 Hour winner Brendon Hartley is a confirmed attendee, as is New Zealand Grand Prix winner Craig Baird, who will drive demo laps in his 1991 NZGP-winning car.

2005 V8 Supercars Champion Russell Ingall will visit the event for the first time and be reunited with his 2005 championship-winning Caltex Stone Brothers Racing Falcon.

SBR co-owners Ross and Jimmy Stone will also be on hand for the event to see the first run of the recently restored Ford.

There’s also a range of legends and stars who will get behind the wheel at race at the SIXT Taupo Historic GP.

Reigning Repco Supercars Champion Will Brown will swap his Red Bull Ampol Camaro and return to his open-wheeler roots by competing in the Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship round that is part of the event.

Kiwi racing legend Kenny Smith will join Bathurst 1000 winners Steve Richards and Greg Murphy in the Formula Atlantic field, while two-time FIA Touring Car World Cup winner Paul Radisich will demonstrate a Ralt RT4 Atlantic and race a Ford Mondeo in the Heritage Touring Cars class.

Steve Millen will also be appearing at the Historic GP, and the IMSA Champion is set to get behind the wheel in demonstrations.

Graeme Lawrence, the 1970 Tasman Series champion, is set to be at the event, as is open-wheeler star and New Zealand Touring Car Champion Brett Riley.

A range of the attending stars and legends will be taking part in autograph sessions over the course of the event.

The 2025 SIXT Rent a Car Taupo Historic GP event will be a celebration of all things Ford and Formula Atlantics, with tickets on sale here now for the event (kids 16 and under are free).

A 25-car Formula Atlantic field is expected to compete over the two days with a wide range of Ralts, Swifts and Reynards to make up the bulk of the field, including cars from Australia.

The Historic GP will include show and shines, demo laps, and the chance for fans to rub shoulders with Ford-associated celebrities who will be cutting laps and hosting meet-and-greets with fans throughout the event.

In addition to the celebrations of Ford and Formula Atlantics, the Historic GP will feature a variety of other historic categories that are competing including saloon cars, muscle cars, heritage touring cars and Formula 5000.

The Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship will join the event as a nod to the future as the iconic cars and stars of the past are remembered and celebrated.

