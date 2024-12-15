James Nokise At The Topp Of His Game

The New Zealand Comedy Trust is thrilled to award the 2024 Topp Prize to James Nokise, a multi-talented comedian, playwright, columnist, podcaster, theatre maker, and social commentator. Known for his fearless approach and his ability to give a voice to underrepresented communities, James exemplifies the irreverent spirit of the Topp Twins.

Jools and Lynda Topp often reflect on their mother Jean’s advice, “Tell the truth faster!” This philosophy not only shaped their comedic careers but also resonated with the panel when celebrating James’s impactful contributions to the arts and comedy.

The Topp Prize, presented annually, honours individuals who push boundaries and inspire through their work. This year, James will receive a $15,000 cash grant from the New Zealand Comedy Trust to support his ongoing creative endeavours.

“James Nokise is a force in Aotearoa’s comedy scene, and we’re thrilled to honour him with this year’s Topp Prize,” says Lauren Whitney, Chief Executive of the New Zealand Comedy Trust. “His sharp political satire is more vital than ever in today’s challenging climate, offering audiences humour, insight, and reflection. His contributions to the comedy industry go beyond his own achievements, as he continuously uplifts his peers and champions the arts community. From directing beloved comedians like Tofiga and James Roque to advocating for diversity and inclusion, James exemplifies what the Topp Prize is all about—creativity, courage, and a deep commitment to his community.”

James Nokise (NZ Samoan/Welsh), grew up in Te Whanganui-a-Tara, and has been making audiences laugh for over twenty years. In his first year as a pro comedian he landed a break on Pulp Comedy and has since become a leader within the community, both for his outstanding stand up comedy, and for his tireless work advocating for wellbeing in the industry. James doesn’t simply want to make people laugh, he wants to make them think, question and spark meaningful conversation.

Over the course of his illustrious career James has been nominated twice for the Billy T Award (2005, 2006) and the Fred Award for Best New Zealand Show (2013), which he subsequently took out in 2019 for his show God Damn Fancy Man. He won Best Male Comedian at the NZ Comedy Guild Awards (2013), Spirit of the Festival at the 2021 NZ Comedy Fest, and was finalist for Best Podcast at the Voyager Awards and Radio Awards (2020) for his critically acclaimed RNZ podcast Eating Fried Chicken in the Shower, exploring mental health. He was also nominated for Best Production at the Wellington Theatre Award for his solo show Rukahu.

James has an extensive touring career, including 11 shows in the NZ International Comedy Festival and multiple Comedy Gala performances, as well as years on the international Fringe Festival circuit, performing successful seasons in Edinburgh, Perth, New York and Guam.

He is also the co-founder of No Fefe Theatre Collective alongside Anya Tate-Manning, producing New Zealand’s longest running satire theatre series, Public Service Announcements and in 2016 became the first comedian to travel to the Festival of Pacific Arts as part of the Aotearoa delegation. He has written for 7 Days, hosted TVNZ show Yours Faithfully in 2019, is currently a nationally syndicated columnist for Wellington’s The Post and has written for The Guardian and E-Tangata.

James has also made his mark in the sporting world as a correspondent at Paris Olympics for the Pacific Media Network, and RNZ/PMN podcast Fair Game: Pacific Rugby Against the World, where he delves into the powerful role of Pacific players in world rugby. The series explores their cultural impact, the challenges they face, and their contributions to the global game, offering an insightful look at how Pacific athletes have shaped rugby on the world stage.

He recently embarked on a highly successful UK tour of Faovale Imperium, with DJ Don Luchito. The spoken word performance delves into the intersections of colonialism, identity, and the Pacific experience. Garnering critical acclaim, Faovale Imperium resonated with audiences across the UK, showcasing James's ability to weave complex themes with wit and insight, further cementing his reputation as a global voice in comedy and theatre.

The latest project James has just released is the RNZ/ABC podcast The Last Voyage of the Rainbow Warrior, where he investigates the 1985 bombing of Greenpeace’s flagship and the devastating impact of nuclear testing in the Pacific. Through interviews and archival material, James explores the event’s political, environmental, and human stories.

James says “A lot of my career has been taking a chance on projects that seemed a stretch. But that’s how you end up performing poetry with a DJ in the British Museum, or covering the 100m finals at the Paris Olympics, or interviewing survivors of Nuclear fallout in the Marshall Islands. Comedy is about empathy and connection and joy, and in these times that can really give people the energy to tell their stories."

Now in its third year, the Topp Prize is a non-competitive annual prize awarded to a practising individual, duo or group with a strong, clear and unique voice and a generosity of spirit; a person or group making Aotearoa laugh with an out-of-the-box approach, whether that comedy takes place on the stage, on the screen or in a completely unexpected comedy space altogether. Previous winners include Chris Parker and Jo Randerson.

“I first saw the Topp Twins perform live when I was working front of house for a Spiegeltent. They had the crowd in hysterics, and it’s a wonderful full-circle moment to receive this from them” says James.

This year’s selection panel led by comedy industry legend Paul Horan included Jo Randerson (2023 Topp Prize winner, Barbarian Productions - Artistic Director), Jon Bridges (Executive Producer, 7 Days, The Project, Facial DBX), Salesi Le’ota (Toi Whakaari - Head of Department Acting), Amie Mills (NZ On Air – Head of Funding), and Kura Forrester (Billy T Award winner, comedian, actor).

