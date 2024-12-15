Breakers Handed Tough Loss By JackJumpers

12 December, 2024

The BNZ Breakers endured another challenging night, going down 100-76 against Tasmania JackJumpers at Eventfinda Stadium in Auckland.

Despite flashes of promise, the Breakers struggled to contain the JackJumpers’ offence as the visitors delivered their fifth straight win.

Tasmania shot 53% from the field and 37% from beyond the arc, while their bench contributed 56 points.

The Breakers were led by center Tacko Fall, who posted a team-high 16 points with a perfect 6-of-6 from the field, dominating inside the paint with four rebounds, a block and drawing eight fouls.

Co-captain Parker Jackson-Cartwright contributed 11 points, four assists and two steals in 30 minutes, while Matt Mooney added 13 points and three rebounds off the bench.

Shooting struggles plagued the Breakers throughout the game, particularly from three-point range, where they managed just 4-of-29 (14%).

The JackJumpers were spearheaded by Jordon Crawford and Sean Macdonald who scored 24 and 17 points respectively.

Head coach Petteri Koponen said it was a tough night where they created good scoring options but couldn’t get their shots to fall.

“I felt we tried, but it wasn’t our day. Basketball sometimes is so simple. They made their shots and we couldn’t find a bucket today,” he said.

“Confidence is a tricky thing sometimes and we need to see the ball go through the hoop, get some confidence and see the guys believe again.

“We need something extra from everyone and need to keep fighting together with that underdog mentality.”

