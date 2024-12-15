Daily J Announce New Album And Their Biggest Tour Yet!

Aotearoa Indie rock band of brothers, Daily J, are gearing up for an exciting return to the stage, announcing a highly anticipated tour across New Zealand and Australia in support of their upcoming third studio album, SCATTERBRAINS.

After three sold-out tours in New Zealand and Australia, and a successful debut UK tour, the band is eager to take their live show to new cities, delivering the high-energy performances fans have been eagerly awaiting for.

Performing at Wellington’s San Fran on Friday March 21 and Auckland’s Powerstation on Friday March 28, these are shows not to be missed. Tickets are on sale now.

This upcoming tour promises to be extra-special, with fans set to experience an unforgettable night as Daily J showcases their latest album, SCATTERBRAINS, live for the first time.

Set for release in early 2025, SCATTERBRAINS has already teased a taste of what’s to come, with several hit singles, the infectious ‘Sunday Stitches,’ the introspective ‘Tastes Like Forever,’ and the nostalgic anthem ‘Happy Slides,’ all available for streaming now.

The final single,’Cheap Tequila Sunrise’, described by lead singer Jayden as “an indie rock banger sure to get heads nodding and feet stomping,” will be released in January, followed by the full album release in February 2025.

The band says the upcoming album SCATTERBRAINS feels like an evolution and natural progression of our age and sound. It has a more energetic and gritty pace to the songs, while still embracing the same melodic and natural tones we’re known for in the past.”

Joe Faris, who produced the debut album VENUS ATE MARS with the hit song ‘Left Me Like Summer,’ returns to the producer's chair, helping the band hone their evolving sound while staying true to the essence of Daily J’s unique style.

"It’s got that same energy that people loved in our first album, but with more depth, more exploration. We’re digging deeper into who we are as a band and as individuals, and this album is a reflection of that.” says the band.

SCATTERBRAINS will feature a mix of vibrant surf guitar riffs, lush harmonies, and introspective lyrics that explore themes of disconnection, self-reflection, and the bittersweet nature of growing up.

Daily J is made up of three brothers Jayden, Jonny and Jesse Paul and their good mate Rick Everard The band has a hard-earned reputation as one of New Zealand music’s most successful exports, with tens of millions of streams across platforms and sold-out tours across countries.

With this exciting new era of music and a highly anticipated tour on the horizon, Daily J is ready to bring their unique sound and raw energy to audiences down under. Don’t miss your chance to witness this thrilling new chapter in the band’s journey!

