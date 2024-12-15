Robots In Love Join Sounds Like Winter For Tāmaki Makaurau’s Goth Night

Tāmaki Makaurau’s Goth Night returns to Ding Dong Lounge this January, delivering a captivating evening of live goth music, dark beats, and alternative culture. With an exclusive lineup, this event is set to attract fans of goth, post-punk, darkwave, and alternative music, offering a unique live music experience in Auckland.

Headlining the night are Sounds Like Winter, a post-punk band from Sydney celebrated for their atmospheric soundscapes and compelling live performances. With sharp guitar riffs, pulsing basslines, and tribal rhythms, Sounds Like Winter bring a fresh take on the goth and post-punk genres. This will be their only Auckland show before they perform at Gathering Shadows 2025 at Valhalla in Wellington the following night.

Joining them is Robots In Love, an industrial cyber rock act from Ōtepoti Dunedin. Comprised of Elenor Rayner, Alex Burchell, and Tony Lumsden, this powerhouse band is known for their innovative production and high-energy performances. Their appearance at Goth Night will be their only Auckland show before joining the lineup at Gathering Shadows 2025 in Wellington.

Adding to the night’s dark allure, the DJ lineup features Passion Crypt, Gravedigger, The Doctor, Ravebat, Gaga Exterminator, and the newly announced Twinkubus. These DJs will keep the atmosphere brooding and intense with a carefully curated mix of goth, post-punk, and darkwave tracks, creating an immersive soundtrack for the evening.

Event Details

Date: Friday, 17 January 2025

Time: Doors open at 8:00 PM

Venue: Ding Dong Lounge, Auckland (Dead Witch upstairs and main bar)

Tickets: General admission $25, door sales $30 (subject to availability). Tickets available now at Ding Dong Lounge. (www.dingdongloungenz.com)

Age Restriction: R18

This is a rare opportunity to see Sounds Like Winter and Robots In Love perform live in Auckland before they appear at Gathering Shadows 2025 at Valhalla in Wellington. Whether you’re deeply involved in goth culture, a fan of live music, or looking for an alternative event in Auckland, Goth Night promises an unforgettable experience.

Tickets are limited, so grab yours now and join us for a night that celebrates the darker side of sound and community.

