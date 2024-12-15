Breakers Show Grit But Fall To 36ers

14 December

The BNZ Breakers have continued their tough run with a 111-94 loss on the road to Adelaide 36ers on Saturday night.

Despite a valiant effort led by co-captain Parker Jackson-Cartwright and a strong showing in the paint, the Breakers were unable to contain a red-hot Adelaide offence.

Well in the match at halftime, the Breakers pushed on to take a second half lead but let the match slip away in the fourth quarter.

The Breakers struggled to find consistency on both ends of the court as the 36ers shot an impressive 54% from the field, including 51% from beyond the arc.

New Zealand came out with energy, finding early success inside as Karim Lopez (12 points, six rebounds) and Matt Mooney (19 points, three rebounds) established their presence.

However, defensive lapses allowed the 36ers to capitalise on perimeter looks, with Nick Marshall and Lat Mayen combining for timely three-pointers to keep Adelaide ahead.

With the game well in the balance at three quarter time, the 36ers lifted in the final stages to pull ahead and take the result.

Jackson-Cartwright had a high work rate once again, finishing with 25 points and eight assists while Tacko Fall added grit on the glass with nine points, 10 rebounds and two blocks, helping the Breakers win the rebounding battle 40-37.

Adelaide’s Kendric Davis was the standout performer, pouring on 36 points on 62% shooting along with nine assists, while Montrezl Harrell returned from suspension with a double-double including 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Head coach Petteri Koponen said while he saw improvements, it still wasn’t where they needed to be.

“We fought for three quarters today. It was a little bit better but still not enough,” he said.

“In these last losses we can’t get stops and that’s been a challenge. Adelaide shot the ball really well today and they’re a really talented team.

“When they shoot the ball like that, with over 50% from three, it makes it tough to stop. We need to use all the practice time we have to get better.”

The BNZ Breakers travel home ahead of a long-anticipated return to Spark Arena in Auckland when they host Sydney Kings at 7.30pm on Friday night.

“It’s going to be a great day being back at Spark Arena and hopefully we can finish that day also with a win. I hope the fans are still there to support us and give us that extra boost we need.”

