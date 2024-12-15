Sounds Series Spotlight On OMD - Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark

UK legends Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark (OMD) make their highly anticipated return to NZ to headline Sounds Series 2025.

Don't miss OMD at Auckland Sounds (27 Feb), Selwyn Sounds (1 March), Hutt Sounds (2 March).

Says Andy McCluskey from OMD: “Finally, after nearly 40 years, we are so excited to be able to say that we are going to play live again in New Zealand. As it’s been such a long time we will be playing every single one of our hits."

OMD have sold over 40 millions albums, with worldwide hits like If You Leave, Enola Gay, (Forever) Live and Die, Electricity, Joan Of Arc (Maid Of Orleans), We Love You and many more.

McCluskey says he's delighted OMD friends Thompson Twins' Tom Bailey are also joining them on the bill.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

