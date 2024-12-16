Beloved Auckland Live Morning Melodies Back For 2025

Auckland Live, a division of Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, is delighted to announce the much-anticipated return of its beloved monthly concert series, Auckland Live Morning Melodies.

The vibrant live music series will see musicians take the stage of Takapuna’s Bruce Mason Centre on one Monday each month from 17 February to 8 December 2025, bringing joy and a sense of community.

On Monday mornings, concertgoers will be able to enjoy an uplifting mix of specially curated live music along with free tea, biscuits and a chat.

Society Jazzmen - Credit Oliver Crawford

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited Director of Performing Arts Daniel Clarke says he’s thrilled to see Auckland Live Morning Melodies return for another show-stopping season.

“This series is not just about music; it's about creating moments of connection. We have curated a fantastic line-up of local talent. There aren’t many shows that you can enjoy during the morning and I can’t wait to enjoy my cuppa and biccie with everyone at the Bruce Mason Centre, enjoying the music and making memories together,” says Clarke.

For the very first time, legendary British-born New Zealand pianist Carl Doy is headlining Auckland Live Morning Melodies on Monday 8 September. Doy’s hit Piano by Candlelight albums cemented him as a bona fide star, and he went on to be appointed an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to music after a glittering career spanning more than 50 years.

A new addition this year is NZ Music Award-winning ensemble NZTrio, who will perform a concert of three works showcasing a fusion of styles and influences. Described as a “national treasure” by music reviewer William Dart, this will be a concert not to be missed.

NZTrio - Credit Katherine Brook

New Zealand’s only full-time concert military band close out the season with their highly anticipated Christmas concert on Monday 8 December. This event is sure to sell out, so make sure you get your tickets early!

Auckland Live invites everyone to join in the feel-good celebration of music and community at the 2025 Morning Melodies series.

Auckland Live Morning Melodies, Once a month on a Monday: 17 February to 8 December 2025, Bruce Mason Centre, Takapuna.

Season passes and single tickets will be available from 7 January.

Season passes are $54*, single tickets $7*

Season pass renewals are $54*

*Service fees apply

