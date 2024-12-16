Top Talent Honoured At 2024 New Zealand Netball Awards

Shining through her consistency of performance across the domestic and international seasons, defender Kelly Jackson has been recognised with a record-equalling third Dame Lois Muir Supreme Award at the 2024 New Zealand Netball Awards.

Acknowledging New Zealand’s best netballer across all competitions and campaigns in a calendar year, Jackson joins midcourt maestro Laura Langman as one of only two players to claim the accolade three times, the pair being the only multiple winners.

Jackson, 28, shared the title with shooter Grace Nweke in 2022 while claiming the title outright in 2023 and 2024.

"It’s a pretty unbelievable achievement and I’m a little bit speechless to be honest," Jackson said. "It’s a huge honour and I’m very humble to receive the award once again. I just know I’m very fortunate to be surrounded by such supportive family, friends, team-mates and management and feel so lucky I can share this award with them.

"I never in my wildest dreams thought this was possible but I guess just whenever I take the court, I want to go out there and do my job to the best of my abilities. And I know, as a leader, when I do that, it helps others to do the same and I just want to give the team the best chance of winning as possible."

With 72 test caps under her belt, the 1.92m Jackson is a seasoned campaigner and has cemented herself as a regular starter for the Silver Ferns. She featured in all 11 tests the Silver Ferns played this year, spending most of each game on court, and, particularly, playing a strong hand in the Silver Ferns impressive 3-1 series win over Australia in the Constellation Cup.

In an influential ANZ Premiership season for Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse, the side’s co-captain led the rebound, deflection and intercept counts across all players.

In a players’ vote, MG Mystics shooter Nweke took out the Sandra Edge Medal as the Silver Ferns Player of the Year.

The 22-year-old Nweke continues to push her game to new levels and was an outstanding presence for the Silver Ferns in the Constellation Cup where she consistently got the better of Australia’s defenders.

Shooter Ameliaranne Ekenasio was an instrumental figure in AVIS Magic’s resurgent form during 2024. Consistently impressive in all facets of her game, the Magic captain was recognised as this year’s winner of the Casey Kopua MVP as the 2024 ANZ Premiership Player of the Year.

After guiding the Mystics to back-to-back ANZ Premiership titles, coach Tia Winikerei was awarded the Robyn Broughton Trophy as the ANZ Premiership Coach of the Year in 2024, for a second successive year.

Becoming just the fourth New Zealand umpire to achieve the milestone, Netball Central’s highly regarded Gareth Fowler notched his 100th national league match during the year, the experienced and consistent whistler claiming the ANZ Premiership Umpire of the Year title.

In acknowledgements to highlight success in 2024, Ekenasio took out the Te Tuaka Rau Mataaho – Silver Ferns Players’ Award – which is presented to the player who the players believe best upholds the mana of the Silver Ferns, for the second successive year.

Delivering a stellar season, impressive Magic defender Georgia Tong clinched the Te Rau Mataaho – ANZ Premiership Players’ Award – presented to the overall best performer of the 2024 ANZ Premiership as voted by the players.

Leaving an instant impression, Pulse shooter Martina Salmon made the most of her unexpected opportunity in the ANZ Premiership where she was a consistently strong performer, and subsequently acknowledged with the 2024 Aspiring Silver Fern Award.

Called up to the Pulse from Central Manawa as an injury replacement, Salmon was seamless in her transition, shooting 50-plus goals on three occasions while shining with her general court play and ready-made ability to more than hold her own.

Salmon also made a splash when making her international debut for the FAST5 Ferns at November’s FAST5 Netball World Series, sinking a maximum six-point winner on the stroke of fulltime to help her side edge past South Africa 41-40. It secured the FAST5 Ferns a place in the final and for Salmon, the Sky Sport Moment of the Year award.

Auckland’s Mikaira Raerino took out the Men’s Player of the Year award. The 1.94m shooter made his international debut for the New Zealand men’s team in this year’s trans-Tasman Cup series against Australia which was played as curtain-raisers during the Constellation Cup.

He also impressed with his range of pin-point shooting for the Net Blacks during the men’s FAST5 Netball World Series during their run to the silver medal.

Michelle Parsons was awarded the 2024 National Netball League (NNL) Coach of the Year after guiding the Comets to their first national title. Missing out in previous grand finals, the Comets made no mistake in their fourth attempt to complete their status as the best team in 2024.

Goal attack Crystal Maro was a key figure for the Comets throughout the season with her clever court craft and shooting accuracy to be named Synergy Hair National Netball League Player of the Year.

Working her way through the ranks to become a regular member of the National Squad in recent seasons, Netball Central’s Marly (Marlissa) Howard heralded her progress to take out the National Netball League Umpire of the Year award.

The More FM Silver Ferns Fan Favourite was awarded to midcourt dynamo Maddy Gordon, who bounced back impressively from a lengthy injury during the domestic season to leave a strong imprint during the end of year internationals.

A player with a bright future, Epsom Girls’ Grammar School midcourter Shayla Nepia was awarded the Secondary Schools Player of the Year following an impressive 2024.

In a busy year, the influential midcourter was a member of the 2024 NZ Secondary Schools squad while also being included in the NZ U21 squad. She was part of the Rising Stars: Fiji U21 Tour in August.

For her strong commitment to the smooth running of matches at several levels throughout the year, Lisa Aull (Netball Central) received the Outstanding Contribution to Netball by a Technical Official award.

Magic midcourter Ali Wilshier received the New Zealand Netball Players Association (NZNPA) Kimihia (Service) Award in recognition of her contribution and support to enhancing the country’s netball professionals, including the demonstration of leadership and courage.

2024 New Zealand Netball Awards:

Dame Lois Muir Supreme Award: Kelly Jackson

Sky Sport Moment of the Year: Martina Salmon (game winner v South Africa)

ANZ Silver Ferns Player of the Year: Grace Nweke

More FM Silver Ferns Fan Favourite: Maddy Gordon

PUMA Aspiring Silver Fern: Martina Salmon

Men’s Player of the Year: Mikaira Raerino

ANZ Premiership Player of the Year: Ameliaranne Ekenasio

ANZ Premiership Coach of the Year: Tia Winikerei

ANZ Premiership Umpire of the Year: Gareth Fowler

Netball Smart Secondary Schools Player of the Year: Shayla Nepia

ASICS National Netball League Coach of the Year: Michelle Parsons

Synergy Hair National Netball League Player of the Year: Crystal Maro

GJ Gardner Homes National Netball League Umpire of the Year: Marly (Marissa) Howard

GJ Gardner Homes Outstanding Contribution to Netball by a Technical Official: Lisa Aull

Cadbury Volunteer Administrator of the Year: Lee Manaia

Cadbury Volunteer Official of the Year: Mathew Chambers

Cadbury Volunteer Coach of the Year: Tash Tawhara

Cadbury Youth Volunteer of the Year: Caitlyn Forrest

Cadbury Volunteer Community Champion of the Year: Martha Taru

New Zealand Netball Players Association (NZNPA) Kimihia Award: Ali Wilshier

Te Tuaka Rau – Silver Ferns Players’ Award: Ameliaranne Ekenasio

Te Rau Mataaho – ANZ Premiership Players’ Award: Geogia Tong

