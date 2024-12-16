Pulse Defender Clinches Supreme Gong For Third Straight Year

Acknowledging New Zealand’s best netballer across all competitions and campaigns in a calendar year, Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse co-captain Kelly Jackson has claimed the accolade for a record-equalling third successive year.

The defensive diva joined midcourt maestro Laura Langman as one of only two players to pocket the Dame Lois Muir Supreme Award on three occasions with Jackson reinforcing her status at the 2024 New Zealand Netball Awards.

Shooter Martina Salmon, who enjoyed a breakout season, and lively midcourter Maddy Gordon were other Pulse players to feature in the annual national awards.

Jackson, 28, shared the title with shooter Grace Nweke in 2022 while claiming the title outright in 2023 and 2024, joining Langman as the only multiple winners of New Zealand netball’s highest honour.

``I put Laura on a very high pedestal, so to have my name up next to hers is pretty special,’’ Jackson said.

With 72 test caps under her belt, the 1.92m Jackson is a seasoned campaigner and has cemented herself as a regular starter for the Silver Ferns. She featured in all 11 tests the Silver Ferns played this year, spending most of each game on court, and, particularly, playing a strong hand in the Silver Ferns impressive 3-1 series win over Australia in the Constellation Cup.

In an Influential ANZ Premiership season for the Pulse, the side’s co-captain led the rebound, deflection and intercept counts across all players, consistency being a key feature of her performance in recent seasons.

``As an athlete the biggest thing you’re always searching for is consistency and I do feel like I’ve been able to tap into that in the last few years,’’ she said, ``and that comes with being injury-free, maturity and years in the game.

``I’m heading into my 11th ANZ (Premiership) season, so I’ve been around a while now and I guess with that you really get to know your role and it’s something we’ve spoken a lot about this year in the Silver Ferns environment……knowing your X-factor.

``So, when you know your role, know your X-factor, in some ways it can make you unstoppable.

``Winning such a prestigious title spurs you on to reach new levels of excellence but it also adds an element of pressure, probably self-induced, knowing that I’ve won this award and I’ve got to keep stepping it up to hit the same targets the following year.’’

Since making the Pulse her home in 2020, the rangy last line of defence has flourished while building on her skillset, leadership qualities and on-court presence.

``I just genuinely love playing for the Pulse,’’ she said. ``I love representing the Zone, the team and everything it stands for and I’m very lucky to be surrounded by such awesome team-mates and management, and I get to play with some pretty cool people too, that I also get to call my friends.

``It’s a huge honour and I’m very humble to receive the award once again. I just know I’m very fortunate to be surrounded by such supportive family, friends, team-mates and management and feel so lucky I can share this award with them.

``Never in my wildest dreams did I think this would happen, but I guess just whenever I take the court I want to go out there and do my job to the best of my abilities, and I know, as a leader, when I do that it helps others to do the same and I just want to give the team the best chance of winning as possible.’’

Making an instant impression, Pulse shooter Salmon made the most of her unexpected opportunity in the ANZ Premiership where she was a consistently strong performer, and subsequently acknowledged with the 2024 Aspiring Silver Fern Award.

Awarded in recognition of an outstanding athlete within the underpinning High Performance programmes, Salmon had a season to savour in 2024.

Called up to the Pulse from Central Manawa as an injury replacement, Salmon, 20, was seamless in her transition, shooting 50-plus goals on three occasions while shining with her general court play and ready-made ability to more than hold her own. Consistently strong performances for the Pulse earned her a call-up to the Silver Ferns Development Squad and NZA Squad.

Salmon also made a splash when making her international debut for the FAST5 Ferns at November’s FAST5 Netball World Series, sinking a maximum six-point winner on the stroke of fulltime to help her side edge past South Africa 41-40. It secured the FAST5 Ferns a place in the final and for Salmon, the Moment of the Year award.

The More FM Silver Ferns Fan Favourite was awarded to Pulse midcourt dynamo Gordon, who bounced back impressively from a lengthy injury during the domestic season to leave a strong imprint during the end of year internationals.

