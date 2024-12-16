New Zealand Highwaymen - On The Road Again In May 2025

New Zealand music's Elder Statesmen, the NZ Highwaymen, are embarking on their 'Tour 25.' After two sold-out tours in 2023 and 2024, these legendary musicians are ready to once again captivate audiences with their timeless music."

Brendan Dugan, Gray Bartlett, Dennis Marsh, and Frankie Stephens, collectively known as the "New Zealand Highwaymen".

Each artist boasts a distinguished solo career, but when they come together as the New Zealand Highwaymen, the magic is undeniable. They continue to captivate audiences with their timeless music, humour and entertainment.

The 2023 tour included the late Eddie Low, from this tour came the recording a live DVD and CD - ‘Live from the James Hay’ which went on to gain a #1 on the NZ Official Album Charts.

When Eddie became unwell the team asked Frankie Stevens to step in and audiences absolutely adored Frankie on the 2024 Tour which cover 20 towns throughout the country.

The New Zealand Highwaymen go out on the road in 2025 remembering & celebrating their dear friend Eddie Low, The voice in a million who sadly passed in 2024.

Southland are in for a special treat on the tour as part of Bailey’s Tussock Festival we present NZ Highwaymen and Friends with special guests Sisters in Country with Jodi Vaughan Aly Cook & guest sister Wendy Thornton. All in one spectacular show! (One off show in Gore Only)

Don't miss this opportunity to see these musical legends perform live one more time in a fun and entertaining tour.

All Tour and Ticketing information at www.nzhighwaymen.com

