Eden Park - International Venue Of The Year And Ranked 25th In Pollstar’s Top 100 Worldwide Stadiums For Concerts

New Zealand's national stadium, Eden Park, has cemented its position as a world-leading venue, after being named International Venue of the Year and securing a top position in Pollstar's prestigious Top 100 Worldwide Stadiums rankings for concerts, the only New Zealand stadium to be named.

Pollstar, the leading trade publication for the global concert industry, has been the sector’s most trusted source of live entertainment data and news for more than 40 years. Eden Park, with a concert capacity of over 60,000, placed 25th globally for ticket sales and 34th for gross revenue in Pollstar's 2024 rankings. These outstanding results from the leading live entertainment industry publication reflect Eden Park's successful delivery of major concert events, with more than 307,000 tickets sold across six massive concerts featuring international artists including P!NK, Travis Scott, and Coldplay.

Eden Park CEO Nick Sautner said the achievements reflect the venue's successful transformation into a truly multi-purpose stadium and its important role in New Zealand's entertainment landscape.

“We’re delighted with this global recognition especially following Eden Park being named as International Venue of the Year at TheStadiumBusiness Awards against impressive competition including iconic venues such as Wembley Stadium and Croke Park.

“With consent to now host up to 12 concert events annually, Eden Park's expanded capacity and world-class facilities have positioned Auckland as an attractive destination for major international artists. We're set to continue our momentum into 2025, welcoming global country music sensation Luke Combs and the legendary Metallica, who will perform an already sold-out performance in November 2025."

“Having a stadium of Eden Park’s caliber and capacity is critical for New Zealand’s ability to attract major global artists and events. The significant economic and social benefits these events generate for our region demonstrate Eden Park's role not just as a venue, but as a catalyst for economic growth and community vitality. The Coldplay concerts exemplifies this – with more than 160,000 fans travelling from across New Zealand and around the world, tens of millions in economic benefits were generate through increased tourism, hotel bookings, hospitality spending, job creation, and retail activity throughout Auckland and beyond."

"Importantly, these international accolades demonstrate Eden Park's evolution and our commitment to delivering world-class experiences for our community," Sautner continued. “With 70% of our 2023 attendance coming from events that weren't part of our business model five years ago, we're proving that innovation and adaptability are key to our success."

"Eden Park continues to be a strategic asset for Aotearoa, New Zealand, and these achievements reinforce our globally iconic status as the national stadium," said Mr Sautner.

© Scoop Media

