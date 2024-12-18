The Long-Awaited Sequel To Mamil Announced

One of New Zealand’s most successful plays of all time, MAMIL (Middle Aged Man in Lycra) is about to get back on its bike and continue its journey with a brand-new production, MAMIL 2: GOMIL (Grumpy Old Man in Lycra) at the Isaac Theatre Royal in Christchurch.

Starring acting legend Mark Hadlow ONZM (King Kong, The Hobbit, SNAG) and written and directed by Gregory Cooper (That Bloody Woman), MAMIL 2: GOMIL reunites this dream team who is directly responsible for causing laughter lines on the faces of over 70,000 people who joined the original ride!

This long-awaited sequel will have its Ōtautahi Christchurch premiere season in the “city of cyclists” at the Isaac Theatre Royal from 10 – 21 February. Sales start at 9am today via Ticketek from just $55*. This season is strictly limited and exclusive, with audiences seated so close to Mark, they'll feel like they're in his peloton.

MAMIL 2: GOMIL follows the journey of Wayne, the founder and team leader of the men's cycling group in MAMIL. A lot has happened to Wayne over the last 10 years. He has retired, his son has moved to London with his grandchildren and Maggie, his wife of 49 years, passed away suddenly a year ago. For Wayne, his family and his work were his life. They were the source of his life's pleasure and purpose and now he is having to cope with the loss of both.

The only thing left to take his mind off the pain is cycling with his MAMIL friends, especially Bryan, the central character of MAMIL. But a panic attack mid-ride and a crash with catastrophic consequences leads to a crisis of cycling confidence and the inability to do the thing he loves the most.

Like MAMIL, it takes an array of characters to help the central character rediscover what is truly important when their life seems adrift and meaningless. A relentlessly positive Scottish counsellor, a philosophical Romanian personal trainer, Wayne’s new arch-enemy in the form of an ocker Ozzie retirement village owner who grinds his gears and yes, even Pinarello -- the Italian bike of Bryan’s and Wayne’s nightmares -- all wittingly and unwittingly help Wayne get back on the bike and realise he still has something to offer, he still has a purpose and most importantly a reason to get out of bed every morning aside from going for a piss.

Mark Hadlow says he’s thrilled to be back in the saddle with the sequel to MAMIL that ran for a remarkable eight years, broke box office records and, best of all, resonated with so many New Zealanders.

“We’re hoping GOMIL will really strike a chord with Kiwis and that they will continue on the journey with us,” says Mark. “We want people will enjoy the ride and get a few laughs along the way.”

