Funding Boost Propels Athletics NZ Toward LA 2028 Success

Athletics New Zealand is thrilled to announce notification of a significant boost in funding from High Performance Sport New Zealand (HPSNZ). This investment, totalling an increase of $1.6 million over the next four years, reflects the success of Athletics New Zealand’s high performance program and highlights confidence in the future of our sport. The funding will enable the organisation to continue delivering the high-performance program, which supports both elite able-bodied and elite para-athletes on their journey to global success.

“This funding is a powerful recognition of the successes of our high-performance program over multiple Olympic and Paralympic cycles. It will allow us to continue our investment in programs that support both able-bodied and para athletes, ensuring that our high-performance model continues to deliver world-class results.” Shared Athletics NZ CEO Cam Mitchell.

Since The Rio 2016 Olympic and Paralympic Games, athletics has contributed an impressive 30% of New Zealand’s total medal haul. This sustained success reflects the sport’s depth of talent, world-class coaching programs and effective support systems.

Hamish Kerr wins Gold in the High Jump at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games (Credit: Alisha Lovrich/ Athletics NZ) / Supplied

The Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games exemplified this with several standout performances led by Hamish Kerr’s gold medal in the High Jump and Anna Grimaldi’s double podium at the Paralympics, winning the only Paralympic gold for New Zealand in the 200m T36 and bronze in the 100m T36.

Anna Grimaldi wins Gold in the 200m T47 at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games (Credit: Peter Milsom/ Athletics NZ) / Supplied

These achievements underscore the breadth of talent within New Zealand athletics.

High Performance Director Scott Newman highlighted the importance of this investment in securing the future of New Zealand athletics.

“The success in Paris shows the strength of our integrated system and the depth of talent in our program. This additional funding will allow us to continue to build on this momentum, ensuring our top athletes and coaches are supported over the next four years in the lead into the LA 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

Our top para-athletes, including Anna Grimaldi, Will Stedman, Holly Robinson and Danielle Aitchison continue our excellence on the Para-Athletics world stage. Para-athletics remains a cornerstone of Athletics New Zealand’s program with the organisation continuing to invest in growing opportunities and pathways for para-athletes and coaches.

Para Lead Raylene Bates emphasised the significance of the funding for our current athletes and the next generation of para talent.

“This funding will ensure our para-athletes and coaches have the resources, support, and opportunities to excel on the world stage. Our athletes can continue to focus on achieving their best while inspiring the next generation of para talent.”

With this increased support, Athletics New Zealand is poised to build on its strong, high performance legacy. As the journey toward Los Angeles 2028 begins, the organisation remains committed to inspiring New Zealanders and delivering results that resonate on the world stage. With the support of HPSNZ, the sport is well-positioned to thrive in the years ahead.

