Short-Sighted Funding Call: NZ’s Esports And Athletes Left In The Cold Leading Into Olympics

“Perhaps they just don’t get it?” NZ Esport President Conor English said today following a letter from High performance New Zealand Director of High Performance, Steve Tew, totally rejecting all funding for esports in New Zealand leading into the first ever esport Olympics in 2025.

“High Performance Sport NZ’s latest funding plan for 2024 -2028 has totally rejected one of the country’s fastest-growing and internationally successful sporting communities: esports. Despite a track record of Kiwi gamers stepping onto global podiums, these achievements have been brushed aside, casting serious doubt on whether New Zealand is serious about embracing a critical and growing part of the future of sport.

“This withdrawal of support comes at a critical moment. In 2025, the International Olympic Committee will debut the Olympic Esports Games, it’s newest Olympic event to run alongside the Summer and Winter Olympics. It will run every two years, showcasing top digital athletes on a world stage. New Zealand’s decision to pull back just as this global spotlight shines on esports could leave Kiwi competitors without the resources they need to maintain their competitive edge, and New Zealand on the back foot.

“While traditional sports will receive millions, esports—previously considered in the “aspirational” sports category—has been also cut from support altogether. Over the last three years, Kiwi esports received $15,000 in services spread thinly across the three-year period. During this time, local talent did well on the global stage: Kate McCarthy claimed gold at the UCI Cycling Esports World Championships, Liam Dimock earned gold at the America’s Cup eSailing Series, and Reagan Kelly took bronze at the Global Esports Games for Street Fighter. Kiwi representatives have qualified for every major international esports event over the last three years, proving their place among the world’s elite.

“The reality is that young New Zealanders are increasingly drawn to esports. Recent research show that those under 34 are more likely to watch an esports event than traditional sports, and the gap continues to grow. Far from being sedentary screen-dwellers, survey data from NZ Esports in 2024 shows that students involved in esports are twice as likely to participate in physical sport each week than non-esports players—shattering outdated stereotypes. Schools across the country recognise this, using esports as a gateway to engage students in sport, teach teamwork, respect, and discipline.

“By rejecting our application and then withdrawing the small amount of existing support ($5000 a year) High Performance Sport NZ is sending a message that innovation and proven success mean little. We’ve shown that esports can produce genuine Kiwi champions who unite fans and inspire the next generation. Turning away now is simply a step backwards.

“Perhaps they just don’t get it?

“For some it seems challenging to get their heads around it. The world of sport is evolving, and New Zealand should be looking forwards, not backwards. This is incredibly disappointing. Can’t we do any better than zero dollars to support our E Blacks participation as we progress into a whole new Olympic movement?

“As esports surges ahead globally, New Zealand seems determined to stay rooted in old thinking!

“We appreciate the Minister of Sport has a lot on his plate, but we hope the government is more progressive than this decision suggests. Our sports funding officials need to get up with the play,” Mr English concluded.

Conor English, President of the New Zealand Esports Federation

