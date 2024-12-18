Mashd N Kutcher Release Third Single ‘The Dance’ A Mashup Of Soul And Dance

Mashd N Kutcher are Australia’s Multi-Platinum / LIVE Multi-instrumental Dance Music Act, having performed at over 1500+ LIVE shows

Mashd N Kutcher reach over 2 Million+ fans across their social media platforms

Mashd N Kutcher are renowned across Australia and around the world for their viral Mash-Up videos and multi-genre performances

Mashd N Kutcher performed LIVE at the A-League Grand Final (Half Time Show) to 26,000+ fans

Mashd N Kutcher performed at the BBL|13 - Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Match at the iconic MCG in Melbourne

‘Across the Tracks’ was the first single released off the forthcoming album. It was Added to over 35+ Dance Radio & specialist taste-maker shows across Australia and the globe

Watch the official music video for ‘Across the Tracks’ Featured on rage October 25/26/27 - Starring New York City’s Viral Dancing Sensation ‘Kid the Wiz’

‘Don’t Hold Back’ was the second single off the forthcoming album ‘LEGACY’ Watch Music Video

‘The Dance’ is the third single off the album ‘LEGACY’ out December 6 (expect a Mash-Up of genres including: Dance, Hip Hop, Disco, Funk & Soul)

Matt recently shared NEW release ‘The Dance’ with Timbaland on Timba’s ‘Beatclub’ Instagram LIVE Timbaland, very impressed with what he heard, then asked Matt to send him more Music and Matt jumped on the LIVE again last week, showcasing an unreleased track

Timbaland singing along to the track says to Matt: “You are welcome to use it if you want to…play the song in the club then send me a video” More to come on this one

Mashd N Kutcher launched their one and only LIVE show to celebrate their debut album release LEGACY. It was the band’s final LIVE show for 2024 in their hometown at The MET Brisbane

Mashd N Kutcher are about to re-launch their popular content series ‘Will It Mash’ - a recent clip featuring Murray Cook from The Wiggles is currently on 370K+ views on TikTok. The Travis Scott ft Drake X Creeds ‘Push Up / Sicko Mode’ Mash-Up is currently at 1M views –

In Brief:

‘The Dance’ is the 3rd single off the forthcoming album ‘LEGACY’ by Mashd N Kutcher. It is an ode to the night, with the lyrics telling the story of the frustrations of the world around us. It strives to break through the chaos and to just enjoy a moment of blind fury, passion and dance.

LEGACY, the debut album from Mashd N Kutcher is a collection of high energy dance tracks influenced by Motown, Soul, Classic Rock and Hip Hop of the 90’s and 00’s.

In addition to music releases and touring, Mashd N Kutcher is a regular name within online pop culture, with an audience of over 2 million+ on social networks. Mashd N Kutcher have collaborated with and have featured alongside top tier talent, including world champion athletes, popular media personalities, entertainers, globally recognised brands, products and services.

In 2023 songwriter and project founder Matt James established an ongoing fundraising component for the band, with all Artist Streaming Royalties for the song ‘It’s Alright’ going to Myeloma Australia in perpetuity. In conjunction with his personal health journey, Matt and the Mashd N Kutcher project are committed to being closely connected with Cancer Support, Research and Awareness.

“Over the past year I’ve had some time off touring and put together an album of music for MNK which I’m BEYOND excited to finally release. I’m thrilled to share it with you and hope it brings the same joy and energy to you as it has to me.” - Matt

Mashd N Kutcher are also excited to announce their ONE and only LIVE show to celebrate their debut album release LEGACY. This will also be the band’s final LIVE show for 2024. To put on the best show possible, Mashd N Kutcher held this event in their hometown at The MET Brisbane. The venue is very special to the band as they’ve performed numerous times there over the years.

