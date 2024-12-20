First Riders Announced For Natural Selection Bike Aotearoa New Zealand

20 December 2024 / Queenstown, NZ

Above: Left to right - Emma Olofsson, Vinny Armstrong and Louise Ferguson explore the new track on Mt Dewar. Image credit: @spokemagazine

The first group of riders for Natural Selection Bike has been confirmed, with a host of the world’s best mountain bikers set to compete in the international event.

Natural Selection Bike will be held on the iconic Mt Dewar in Queenstown on February 15, 2025, with the Elevate Trail Building team working to create a world class mountain bike course.

The first rider announcement includes the 13 riders who prequalified from six countries. The competition features a men’s and women’s division and will combine the three most dynamic disciplines in mountain biking: Downhill, Slopestyle, and Freeride.

MEN

Dylan Stark USA

Bienvenido Aguado Alba SPN

Carson Storch USA

Nicholi Rogatkin USA

Thomas Genon BEL

Reed Boggs USA

Johny Salido MEX

Kurtis Downs USA



WOMEN

Cami Nogueira ARG

Casey Brown CAN

Vinny Armstrong NZL

Vaea Verbeeck CAN

Barb Edwards USA

One of New Zealand’s top female mountain bikers, Queenstown’s Vinny Armstrong, is the first Kiwi named to compete, with more expected to be named in the second lineup in January. She says she cant wait to compete in front of a home crowd.

“It’s so cool to have an event like this coming to our backyard,” said Armstrong. “The rider lineup is really strong, there are some amazing athletes set to compete and the track is looking epic so it’s going to be a great event.”

Event Director Sophie Luther says they’re thrilled to have such a strong athlete lineup for the inaugural event.

“Natural Selection Bike is set to be one of the biggest global mountain bike events in 2025 and these athletes are the world’s best,” said Luther.

“The track is looking epic and it’s going to make for an amazing event in February. We’re urging mountain bike and sports fans to grab their tickets as the event will sell out.”

“I’m really looking forward to Natural Selection in New Zealand,” says Dylan Stark, professional freerider and 2025 Natural Selection Bike invitee.

“New Zealand is a place I’ve wanted to visit, a bucket list riding destination, and now to get to ride the biggest freeride competition on such a rad course…stoked!”

Formerly known as Proving Grounds, the competition is now part of the Natural Selection Tour, which is expanding from its snowboarding roots to include mountain biking, surfing, and skiing.

The event will also include a ‘Dream Ticket’ qualifier at the world famous Dream Track in central Queenstown on February 7th, which will give local talent the opportunity to compete for four spots at the main event.

Natural Selection Bike is proudly sustainable, with the competition aiming to be New Zealand’s leading ultra low emission sporting event.

Natural Selection Bike Aotearoa is being supported by the New Zealand Government through its Major Event Fund and will showcase New Zealand as a world class mountain bike destination through the global broadcast.

Watch the competition live, in person, with tickets on sale here through Flicket. www.naturalselectionbike.flicket.co.nz The competition will broadcast “as live” on Red Bull TV in March 2025.

About the Natural Selection Tour

The brainchild of pro snowboarder Travis Rice, the Natural Selection Tour showcases the world’s top athletes competing in the planet’s most exciting environments.

The tour debuted in 2021 with snowboarding and has now expanded to incorporate ski, surf and bike. Athletes are judged on creativity, risk, execution, difficulty, and overall impression.

NaturalSelectionTour.com



