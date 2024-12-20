"The Vulvodynia Diaries" – Mave’s Hilarious And Heartfelt Comedy Show At The Wellington Fringe Festival

Mave’s new comedy show, The Vulvodynia Diaries, offers a deeply personal, often hilarious, and powerfully vulnerable performance at the 2025 New Zealand Fringe Festival (18 February – 2 March). With raw authenticity and humour, Mave opens up about her journey with vulvodynia—a chronic condition that affects around 15% of women worldwide but is rarely discussed.

Over the last seven years, Mave has navigated the medical systems on three different continents. She has been looking for answers to the condition that put a damper on her sex life. Maybe not so surprisingly, each had its own questionable solution.

It all started in early 2018, Mave developed an uncomfortable itching and burning sensation. As the pain worsened, she went to her gynaecologist, but after multiple tests and rounds of treatment, no one could tell her what was happening. It wasn’t until three years and a pandemic later that she would get a diagnosis. However, vulvodynia is not a specific condition but rather the term for the symptoms millions of women experience: chronic pain or discomfort around the vulva.

In 2021, comedy became Mave’s outlet to cope with the frustration, absurdity, and loneliness that accompanied her search for a solution. In the beginning, her jokes about vulvodynia helped her vent the anger caused by a lack of information and adequate treatment. There is nothing like humour to illuminate the absurdity of navigating a chronic condition that no one talks about.

But as Mave delved deeper into the world of vulvodynia, she realized that she wasn’t alone. There were millions of other women like her, many of whom experienced unbearable pain that impacted their daily lives and relationships. Along with the physical toll, there was the shame, guilt, and silence that surrounded the condition. Mave became determined to give these women a voice and start those uncomfortable conversations about women’s health people tend to shy away from. As one member of a Vulvodynia Facebook group shared, "I don't know why but knowing you're doing this makes me feel really happy, I don't know, like seen [and] heard? It's a nice positive feeling, whatever it is.”

The Vulvodynia Diaries is a courageous, funny, and empowering comedy show that dives into Mave’s long and difficult path to diagnosis and treatment. She uses humour to explore the awkward, frustrating, and at times, absurd journey of living with a chronic health condition. Mave leaves no gory detail untold, including what it is like to date with a sexual dysfunction. The Vulvodynia Diaries is not just about vulvodynia, it’s about resilience, vulnerability, and the power of laughter in the face of chronic illness.

About the Artist:

Hailing from Uruguay, Mave began her comedy career in Barcelona, Spain, in 2021. Since then, she has been making waves in the international comedy scene, including being part of a lineup at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2022. Currently, Mave is making her way into the Wellington comedy scene, building a reputation for her fearless, personal, and deeply relatable comedy. Known for tackling challenging topics with humour and authenticity, Mave is committed to using her platform to start important conversations and break down stigmas around women’s health issues.

Mariel would like to thank the New Zealand Fringe Festival, The Pow Wow Room, Pelvic Health Physiotherapy, Rebecca Senanayake and Felicity Bishton for their support and sponsorship in bringing this show to life.

Show Details:

Title: The Vulvodynia Diaries

Dates: February 28 and March 1-2, 2025

February 28 and March 1-2, 2025 Time: 5:30 pm

5:30 pm Venue: The Pow Wow Room, [Venue Address]

The Pow Wow Room, [Venue Address] Tickets: $20-25 – Available at fringe.co.nz

$20-25 – Available at fringe.co.nz Duration: 1 hour

Content Warning:

This show discusses vulvodynia, women’s health, dating, and includes occasional adult language and themes.

© Scoop Media

