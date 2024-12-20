Jo Morrison Appointed Head Coach Of New Zealand Secondary Schools Netball Team

Netball New Zealand is delighted to announce that Jo Morrison (nee Steed) #SF 118 1997-1998, a former New Zealand international netball representative, has been appointed as the Head coach of the New Zealand Secondary Schools (NZSS) Netball team. Morrison, who played for the Silver Ferns team that won a silver medal at the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur and also represented England, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role as she takes the helm of one of the country’s most prestigious development teams.

Joining Morrison in the NZSS coaching team is Melissa Bessell, who has been confirmed as the Assistant coach. Bessell, a highly accomplished coach with extensive international and domestic experience, continues her association with the NZSS program, offering continuity and a deep well of knowledge to support the team’s success.

Morrison said she was thrilled to be appointed to the role of NZ Secondary Schools head coach.

“It is an absolute privilege to lead this team. This program plays such a vital role in shaping our future netball stars, and I’m excited to contribute to their development both on and off the court. I look forward to working alongside Melissa and the talented athletes we have in New Zealand.”

“Our focus will be on fostering a high-performance culture where players can thrive, challenge themselves, and grow their skills. It’s an exciting time for netball, and I’m thrilled to be part of this journey,” she said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Morrison has been the Assistant coach for the NZSS team alongside Pelesa Semu for the past two years. She was also the Assistant coach of the Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel and the Development Performance Manager for Netball South Zone for four years. Morrison is also part of High Performance Sport New Zealand’s Te Hāpaitanga, a program designed to support the development of emerging and high-potential female coaches.

Melissa Bessell’s impressive coaching resume includes significant achievements both in New Zealand and internationally. Highlights of her career include coaching Wales, Wales U21 and Fiji.

Bessell’s commitment to holistic player development and her proven track record in building high-performance teams make her an invaluable asset to the NZSS coaching staff.

The NZSS Netball team serves as a crucial pathway for young athletes aspiring to represent New Zealand at higher levels.

Further details about the NZSS program, including squad announcements and upcoming fixtures, will be released in due course.

© Scoop Media

