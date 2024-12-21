Celebrating 50 Years Of Music, Now And Then, With Mark Williams

Photo / Supplied

International artist Mark Williams is returning home to New Zealand bringing his special anniversary show, celebrating 50 years as a musician and performer.

His Now And Then tour will headline three concerts in Auckland, Whangārei and Whangaparāoa on consecutive days from Waitangi Day, February 6, 2025.

“I’ve been waiting so long to return home, where it all began,” Williams said.

“I wasn’t sure how or when I could come home to perform but then my Now And Then tour came to life, my anniversary marking half a century in the music industry.”

Williams grew up in Dargaville, Northland, where his music career started, forming a band called Face with school friends in 1970. The band went on to finish third in the national Battle of the Bands competition that year.

His solo career followed and during the 1970s, he recorded and released music including the single Yesterday Was Just The Beginning Of My Life which reached No.1 on the New Zealand music charts. Williams became an established singer in Australia during the 1980s, performing in Sydney and signing for radio and television commercials.

In 1990 he released Show No Mercury which landed in the top 10 music charts in Australia and New Zealand. Williams performed the song at the 1990 New South Wales Rugby League Grand Final. During the 1990s Williams was busy releasing more music and working as a vocal coach on the Popstars television series in Australia.

In 2006 he joined Dragon as its lead singer and has toured with the band for almost two decades. In 2010, Williams was inducted into the New Zealand Music Hall of Fame.

The Now And Then tour represents William’s impressive musical journey over five decades, his unique blend of pop and soul, embracing the present while honouring the past.

“It’s a daunting task resurrecting a career spanning 50 years after you’ve become such a big part of an iconic band like Dragon. When you’re working with a special group of performers, you put everything that you’ve done in the past into a state of suspension.

“But the past can’t be put on hold forever, and so I’m looking forward to performing again in New Zealand where everyone can come along and help me celebrate 50 years in music.”

Mark Williams, Now And Then, NZ Shows, February 2025

6 Feb Waitangi@Waititi Parrs Park, Auckland.

7 Feb Waitangi Vibes Twilight Concert, Semenoff Stadium, Whangarei.

8 Feb Paraoa Brewing, Whangaparaoa.

