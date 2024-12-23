Raw Thrills: Air New Zealand's Most Popular Inflight Entertainment Revealed

It might go down as the year of the "raw dogging" flight trend, but in 2024 Air New Zealand customers proved they couldn't resist some adrenaline-fueled entertainment at 30,000 feet.

The airline has revealed the most-watched movies and TV shows on its inflight entertainment for 2024, with Jason Statham's action thriller The Beekeeper securing the top spot.

Romantic comedy Anyone But You came in second, but it's clear customers preferred a fast-paced flick to help the time fly by, with titles like Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and The Fall Guy dominating the list of top movies.

For younger flyers, Bluey held onto its crown as the most-watched TV show for the second year running, followed by Peppa Pig. Sitcom staples like The Big Bang Theory and Friends had customers chuckling from takeoff to landing.

Air New Zealand General Manager Customer Experience Kylie McGillivray-Brown says it was great to see customers making the most of their time in the air.

"Whether it's diving into a blockbuster thriller, laughing along with a sitcom, or keeping the little ones entertained with their favourite shows, our selection ensures there's something for everyone.

"Air New Zealand's inflight entertainment proves the best journeys come with a side of screen time."

Top 10 movies (unique hits)

The Beekeeper - 128,607

Anyone But You - 104,813

Dune: Part Two - 102,663

Napoleon - 95,909

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga - 95,318

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes - 90,840

Mean Girls - 89,608

The Equalizer 3 - 84,893

The Fall Guy - 79,437

One Life - 78,343

Top 10 TV shows (unique hits)

Bluey - 510,919

Peppa Pig - 259,336

The Big Bang Theory - 238,069

Friends - 178,202

Paw Patrol - 152,461

Young Sheldon - 131,604

Game of Thrones - 94,542

Louis Theroux Interviews - 89,856

Piri's Tiki Tours - 84,992

The Simpsons - 83,787

