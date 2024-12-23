Legends Daryl Beattie & Aaron Slight To Headline Star Insure TransTasman Challenge

Daryl Beattie – Three-time World 500 Championship grand prix winner and title runner-up back in his racing days (Photo/Supplied) Aaron Slight - Kiwi World Superbike Legend (Photo/Supplied)

Australian motorcycle legend Daryl Beattie and his long-time friend and Kiwi superbike star Aaron Slight will headline the inaugural Star Insure TransTasman Challenge.

The three-time World 500 Championship grand prix winner and title runner-up is teaming up with Slight and other legends of the sport to usher in the inaugural Star Insure TransTasman Challenge - MotoFest, at Hampton Downs on March 8-9, and MotoMania, at Taupo Motorsport Park on March 15-16 – the final two rounds of the 2025 New Zealand Superbike Championship.

The new Star Insure TransTasman Challenge concept, a Quinn Group initiative, was borne out of a need to re-invigorate the series and highlights the beginning of a bold new era for the New Zealand Superbike Championship.

“The Star Insure TransTasman Challenge is a first step,” says Mike Marsden, who is promoting the Hampton Downs and Taupo rounds on behalf of the Tony Quinn Organisation.

“We are hoping to attract up to six Australian Superbike riders for Hampton Downs’ MotoFest and Taupo’s MotoMania.

"Daryl Beattie will be heavily involved at both rounds. He's an experienced broadcaster and communicator and adds another level to our promotion of these two events," Marsden says.

“He will also spend plenty of time with other former stars of the sport in the Legends Garage, so the public will have plenty of opportunity to get autographs and have a yarn with him.”

Beattie currently presents MotoGP on Australia's Channel 10 network.

Event Features:

LEGENDS: Meet Superbike and MotoGP Legends Daryl Beattie and Aaron Slight as well as Graeme Crosby.

STAR INSURE LEGENDS GARAGE: Meet our legends and view an array of iconic classic bikes.

BIKE PARK: Witness a massive bike show’n’shine event, where we’ll separate the brands – who will win the battle of the brands! All attendees who come on their bikes get FREE infield parking.

TRACK CRUISE RECORD ATTEMPT: We’re going attempt to set a record by putting as many bikes out on track at lunchtime as we can, so come assist us!

SATURDAY NIGHT ENTERTAINMENT: Stay for a while longer on Saturday and enjoy Live Band, a few Beers & a BBQ in and around the Legends Garage.

CAMPING & MOTORHOMES: Camping is available all weekend, as well as Motorhome Parking.

