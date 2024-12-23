A-Leagues Talking Points

Adelaide and Sydney share the spoils after six-goal thriller

In front of almost 12,000 fans at Coopers Stadium on Friday night, Adelaide United and Sydney FC were forced to share the points after an incredible 3-3 draw. A fast start to the contest saw three goals in the opening twenty five minutes, including Sydney star Douglas Costa’s first goal of the season, which left the Reds in front by a goal at the break. The second half saw Adelaide extend their lead thanks to Archie Goodwin’s second goal of the game. From there, Carl Veart’s men looked set to claim the points before two goals in the final five minutes of the game for Sydney FC snatched a point.

Wellington too strong for Sydney to extend unbeaten run

Wellington Phoenix has climbed to fifth on the Ninja A-League Women ladder after a 2-0 win over defending champions Sydney FC on Saturday. After a first half that left both sides equal at the break, it was a strong second half showing from the home side that saw them take the advantage. Goals from forward Grace Jale and defender Zoe McMeeken sealed a big three points for the Phoenix who have now extended their unbeaten run to four matches. For Sydney FC, they remain in last place and without a win in four games.

Western United stun Auckland to end their historic start

After one of the greatest starts to an Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s season, Auckland FC has registered their first loss after a 4-0 home defeat against Western United in front of more than 13,000 fans at GO Media Stadium. An incredible first half from Western saw them head to the break three goals to the good, thanks to finishes from Riku Danzaki, Noah Botic and Hiroshi Ibusuki. An 87th minute goal from Matthew Grimaldi sealed the contest after a tight second half, with the victory moving John Aloisi’s men to fifth on the ladder.

Melbourne Derby points shared after enthralling contest

Melbourne Victory and Melbourne City have taken a share of the points after an enthralling 1-1 draw in front of more than 24,000 fans at AAMI Park on Saturday night. In a contest that yielded a combined 34 shots on goal, it was City who started fast and found the lead thanks to a world class finish from forward Yonatan Cohen. Heading into the second half in front, City did all they could to hold out their rivals, however, they eventually conceded after Roderick Miranda smashed home the equaliser in the 65th minute from a corner. From here neither side could find a way past either goalkeeper, resulting in both sides walking away with a point.

Roar fire to blow away Jets on the road

Brisbane Roar has moved to second on the Ninja A-League Women ladder, two points shy of leaders Melbourne City, after an emphatic 6-1 win over Newcastle Jets on the road on Saturday. In a contest that was controlled by the Roar from start to finish, goals from Grace Kuilamu, Tamar Levin, Momo Hayashi, along with a second half hattrick to attacker Laini Freier put the clash beyond doubt.

Round 9 of the Isuzu UTE A-League Men concludes tonight with Macarthur Bulls hosting the Central Coast Mariners in Campbelltown. Head to www.aleagues.com.au for more news, fixtures and results for the Ninja A-League Women and Isuzu UTE A-League Men.

