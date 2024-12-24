Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
An Old Play For A New Audience

Tuesday, 24 December 2024, 3:05 pm
Press Release: Piece of Work Productions

The last two summers Piece of Work Productions have produced sell-out shows at Fairfield House – The Servant of Two Masters in 2024 and The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) in 2023. But this year company director Anton Bentley wanted to do something different – something he’d created himself – with a little help from Mozart!

Magic Flute 2 : (L to R) - Max Choma, Rhiannon Sinclair, Joelle Noar, Myles Smalley (Photo/Verity Davidson)

The drama teacher, actor and director and former opera singer first heard Mozart’s opera The Magic Flute while studying drama at university. A few years later he had the opportunity to perform arias from it in a concert at the New South Wales Conservatorium of Music.

So, for this year’s summer show he decided to adapt the opera into a play. “I wanted to create a play with lively songs for a modern audience without losing the fun of the original,” says Bentley. “The opera was always so much fun with great characters, but I wanted to give it a more modern and comedic retelling.”

In The Magic Flute, Prince Tamino embarks on a quest to rescue the spirited Pamina armed only with a magic flute, quick wit, and the bumbling, love-starved bird-catcher Papageno at his side. Expect slapstick antics, witty banter, and over-the-top passion as they face trials, temptations, and the fearsome Queen of the Night. Packed with cheeky humour, physical comedy and audience shenanigans, this commedia dell’arte inspired romp delivers songs, laughs, and unforgettable fun for all!

Bentley says it’s a “whirlwind of laughs, love, and magical mayhem”. Myles Smalley who has been a fan favourite the last two years with his high-octane physical comedy will be back again this year playing the bumbling Papageno. Joining him are Rhiannon Sinclair (She Kills Monsters, Go West), Joelle Noar (The Addams Family, 13 Jr) and Max Choma (Urinetown, Blood Brothers).

“Going to summer theatre is such a great Nelson tradition,” says Bentley, “so it’s important to find something new, fun, and family friendly.”

The Magic Flute is held in the historic Fairfield House courtyard under the shade of the trees (or inside if wet). It runs from 9 to 18 January (no show Monday 13th) from 6.30pm. Tickets are available now from: https://events.humanitix.com/the-magic-flute

