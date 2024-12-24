Vivian Yang Wins Playoff Final For Main Draw ASB Classic Wildcard

Vivian Yang has won the ASB Classic wildcard playoff, so will play in the main draw of the New Zealand WTA tournament next week.

Yang defeated Elyse Tse 1-6 6-2 6-2 in the final on Tuesday at Manuka Doctor Arena on Stanley Street, to secure her spot in the main draw, while Tse picks up a wildcard for the qualifying draw by reaching the final.

It was an unusual match with some big momentum swings during it, but this final and the two matches on Monday, should help both players get match hardened for the ASB Classic.

The first three games went against the server, before Tse got a hold to go up 3-1.

Tse kept hold of that momentum, stayed aggressive and took the opening set.

Yang got a break in the opening game of the second set and played much more solid tennis.

Unlike the earlier matches in the playoff, there was a full third set for the final and for the third straight match Yang needed to go the distance for a victory.

It started well for the Pepperdine student as Yang got another break at the start of the deciding set.

At 3-0, Tse called for the physio as she appeared to have a problem with her right thigh. But after a spray and some strapping she was able to continue.

Tse saved a match point serving at 5-1 and went onto win that game, but Yang held serve in the next game, putting away a short ball at the net for the victory.

Coming back after losing the first set 6-1 was a big challenge for Yang, but she said she was ready for it.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“It's been like that, this whole tournament so far,” Yang said.

“Elyse actually played really well, she took a lot of opportunities at the start.

“I was not really ready. I wasn't moving the best, and I wasn't really playing free.

“I started playing a lot better when I started just focusing on my game instead of paying more attention to her. But I do think she played really well, so I don't necessarily think my level was that bad at the start.”

Winning that second set 6-2 gave Yang confidence that she could come through and take the third set, but winning third set tiebreaks against Valentina Ivanov and Jade Otway also gave her the belief she could win.

“It's so common that I've been down because I just lose focus, and then it just goes so quick,” she said.

“But internally, I know I have the physicality, I have the level, and I know how to play.

“I've just got to focus on that. So it's more like I work my way back into the court and work on how I should be playing. So that definitely helped from the previous matches.”

The main draw for the ASB Classic will be done on Saturday, with first round matches beginning on Monday. Yang could be drawn against someone like Naomi Osaka or Lulu Sun, or one of the lesser known players. But she’s not fussed who she’s drawn against.

“I don't really mind who I play, because for me, regardless of who I'm playing against, I'm just working on my game and how I should be playing,” she said.

“My main goal is trying to play my game regardless of who I play and if I did that, I think it's a massive win for me and my team, regardless who I play and how I do.”

© Scoop Media

