Lulu Sun Announced To Open The ASB Classic

The ASB Classic has today announced Kiwi and Wimbledon Quarter Finalist Lulu Sun will begin her campaign for the title on Monday December 30th as the ASB Classic kicks off at the Manuka Doctor Arena. Also announced today is that World Number 21 Madison Keys will take to the court for the first time on Tuesday 31st with their opponents revealed when the official draw takes place on Saturday 28th.

“Both Lulu and Madison are world class players and truly ones to watch in this tournament,” says Tournament Director Nicolas Lamperin. “We are excited to see these players take the court when the ASB Classic kicks off on Dec 30th at the Manuka Doctor Arena.”

The ASB Classic is also thrilled to announce it will be THE place in Auckland to be for New Years Eve with confirmation The Serve will continue operating till late allowing guests to watch world class tennis then continue their celebration into the night, including being in prime position to see the spectacular fireworks display bursting from the top of Auckland's Sky Tower.

This year's tournament will see the event make waves far beyond the tennis court. Across the ATP 250 and WTA 250 tournament, thanks to Manuka Doctor and Pacific Paddle, a full-scale Padel court has been installed at the front entrance of the venue, designed and installed by specialists flown in from Finland. Padel fans can enjoy live demos, activations, book a court and try the sport themselves—marking a first for the event and a bold nod to racquet sport innovation.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

In addition to this, the event will hold for the first time the ASB Classic Esports Championships, with finals held on The Serve prior to the Women’s semi-finals on January 4th. Combining traditional sport with modern gaming, the ASB Classic continues to push boundaries, redefining what a tennis tournament can be.

Limited session tickets are on sale now from asbclassic.flicket.co,nz Insider access and exclusive news can be found via The Classic Club, giving members special benefits and offers to make their tournament experience even more memorable. The Classic Clubincludes priority access to pre-sales, VIP offers, upgrades, promotions plus up to date news and draw information. Fans can access Classic Club membership for free at https://asbclassic.flicket.co.nz/.

The ASB Classics WTA women’s tournament runs from December 30 to Sunday January 5, followed by the ATP men’s event from Monday 6 to Saturday January 11.

© Scoop Media

