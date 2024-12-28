East Auckland Tourism Launches 'Experience Summer Out East' Campaign

East Auckland Tourism is thrilled to announce its exciting new summer campaign, 'Experience Summer Out East', designed to showcase the region’s vibrant attractions, breathtaking landscapes, and diverse activities for locals and visitors alike.

Andrew Laing, Chairman of East Auckland Tourism, shared his enthusiasm for the campaign:

"East Auckland offers a unique blend of adventure, relaxation, and culture. With 'Experience Summer Out East,' we want to inspire everyone to explore this incredible region and create unforgettable summer memories."

From stunning beaches and scenic drives to culinary delights and family-friendly adventures, East Auckland is the ultimate destination for a memorable summer. With 20 must-try experiences, the campaign invites everyone to explore this dynamic region and uncover its hidden gems.

Experience Summer Out East' Campaign:

1.Treat the kids to an adventure at the epic Snakes and Ladders playground in Farmcove for outdoor play and family time.

2.Take a tranquil walk through lush forest and discover the breathtaking beauty of the Hunua Falls.

3. Embark on a scenic drive along the Pohutukawa Coast Highway where stunning beaches and picturesque views await at every turn.

4. Step back in time and immerse yourself in Auckland’s past in the living history museum that is the Howick Historical Village.

5. Savor the classic Kiwi experience of fish and chips while enjoying stunning seaside views beneath the shade of a Pōhutukawa tree at Maraetai beach.

6. Perfect your swing at the driving range at Rydges Formosa followed by a celebratory drink at Nineteen Bar.

7. Indulge in a shopping spree at Botany Town Centre, where you’ll find the latest summer fashions and trends to keep you stylish this season.

8. Delight your taste buds with the Vietnamese Summer Chicken and other flavourful dishes from the Asian Fusion menu at Corner 38, located in Botany Town Centre.

9. Enjoy a leisurely stroll around the Clevedon Village Farmers' Market on Sunday mornings. Explore the vibrant stalls offering fresh baking, pastries, espresso, and a seasonal selection of fruit and vegetables.

10. Taste the sea with every bite as you enjoy freshly shucked oysters at Clevedon Coast Oysters' Galley.

11. Indulge in a decadent Chocolate Cookie Dough Skillet at The Apothecary Licensed Eatery, a unique slice of French history nestled in the heart of Howick.

12.Kick off your weekend at the Howick Village Markets, where you can wander through quality stalls offering fresh produce, arts and crafts, delicious treats, and more every Saturday morning.

13.View an art exhibition at Quary Art Gallery, and explore the creativity of over 40 New Zealand-based artists, located in a beautifully restored historic building in the heart of Whitford Village.

14. Beat the summer heat and glide into a world of cool fun at Paradice Ice Skating Rink!

15. Take a leisurely stroll along the Clifton Peninsula Loop, where you'll enjoy stunning water views, picturesque green pastures, and charming rural properties for a peaceful and scenic escape.

16. Immerse yourself in the beauty of Ayrlies Garden, a stunning country garden in Whitford and one of New Zealand’s most renowned landscapes. Explore its sweeping lawns, vibrant plantings, and tranquil water features.

17. Experience at an unforgettable outdoor concert nestled amongst the vineyards at Turanga Creek Winery.

18.Savour the flavour of a delicious handcrafted Karaage chicken burger at the Franklin Taphouse and Kitchen.

19. Indulge in exquisite cuisine while taking in the breathtaking views over the Tamaki River at Bucks Bistro.

20. Wander through the village shops or enjoy the many great eateries in the charming rural village of Clevedon followed by picking your own fresh strawberries at Clevedon Strawberries and enjoying a delicious strawberry ice cream.

Plan Your Summer Out East

With experiences for every age and interest, East Auckland promises an unforgettable summer and truly has something for everyone..

Put East Auckland on your summer must-do list!

For more information, visit www.eastaucklandtourism.co.nz

