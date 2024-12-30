Celebrate 2025 With SkyCity’s Iconic Fireworks Display

SkyCity Auckland is inviting all New Zealanders to ring in 2025 with an unforgettable fireworks celebration, offering an iconic Kiwi experience for everyone. Whether watching from the beach, a local maunga, or via a livestream from the comfort of your home, the dazzling fireworks launched from the Sky Tower are the perfect way to welcome the new year.

This year’s spectacular display will be complemented by a synchronised laser light and animation show, alongside stunning visuals projected onto the Harbour Bridge. To enjoy the special soundtrack that accompanies the light and fireworks show, tune in to www.morefm.co.nz.

SkyCity Chief Operating Officer Callum Mallett is thrilled to bring this beloved tradition back to Auckland.

“The Sky Tower fireworks are an iconic part of celebrating the new year in New Zealand and across the globe, bringing communities together to reflect on the year gone by and look ahead to the future.”

“We’ve worked hard to make this year’s event even more spectacular, with a synchronised fireworks and laser light show that promises to be one of our best yet - it’s a true celebration for Auckland and Aotearoa.”

The five-minute Sky Tower fireworks display, which is the highest in the Southern Hemisphere, will begin with a dramatic 10-second countdown projected on the base of the tower. More than 500 kilograms of pyrotechnics will be launched from three carefully positioned firing sites on levels 55, 61, and 64 of the Sky Tower, situated 200-240 metres above ground.

The laser light show will light up the tower in a tribute to Aotearoa's diverse celebrations, communities, and landscapes. Highlights of the 7 minute, 50 second display will include everything from a Formula One racing car and local sports heroes, tributes to our Bird of the Year and to New Zealand's landmarks. This stunning visual sequence will be played every half hour from 9:00pm.

The planning and production of the fireworks display began five months ago with over 350 hours dedicated to installing the necessary equipment, including 14 kilometres of electrical cabling and wiring.

For those outside of Auckland, the fireworks will be livestreamed on the 1News Youtube channel, ensuring that everyone across the country can join in the celebrations.

Happy New Year, Aotearoa, from SkyCity! Nau Mai e te Tau Hou – Ka Nui te Mihi a SkyCity ki a koe Aotearoa.

