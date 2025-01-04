‘Ultraviolence’ - Pere Ibañez Transition From Photography To Music

Spanish artist Pere Ibañez releases ‘Ultraviolence - Selected Works 10-15’; a photo-book that encompasses the last 15 years or his photographic career, including his most iconic portraits, remasters of old works, commissions and a series of brand new photographs.

The artist last photographic series ‘Dream On, We’re Almost Home’ (2023) was exhibited around the globe earning high praise and multiple awards, and just this last year the artist received the International Prize Leonardo Da Vinci, The Premier Artists Prize and The Phoenix For The Arts in Italy.

‘Ultraviolence’ arrives at a critical and transitional point in the artist career. This photo-book is meant to be is last photographic project for the moment since Ibañez wants to focus on his musical career from now on.

Pere Ibañez is the co-founder, lead singer and songwriter of the electro-rock band ‘Sonic Panda’, and together with his partner Seni Ren they recently signed with Spanish musical label No Where Records.

To make the transition much more on point, Sonic Panda will be releasing ‘Foreigners’ their first original single on the same week that the photo-book is launched.

‘Foreigners’ is an angsty electro-rock song written by Pere Ibañez and produced by Carlsed that charges against xenophobia and racism with an infectious chorus that states that ‘we are all foreigners somewhere’. A track that seems very much in line with the artist photographic work: dark, emotional and with a touch of very dark humor.

‘Ultraviolence - Selected Works 10-15’ will be available in paperback, hard cover and eBook on January 6, and ‘Foreigners’ will also be made available on January 10 on all streaming platforms and music stores.

