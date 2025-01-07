As Artificial Intelligence Prepares To Take Over, Schools Are Failing Our Children

[January 7, 2025] Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, has predicted Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) will arrive by 2025, reshaping society in ways we’ve barely begun to grasp. Advanced brain-AI interfaces like Neuralink promise to decode our very thoughts, and AI-powered domestic robots are poised to take over countless human tasks. However, despite the emergence of these groundbreaking technologies, schools continue to cling to outdated systems, failing to adequately prepare children for the modern world.

Dan Fitzpatrick, a globally recognized authority on education and artificial intelligence, has unveiled his groundbreaking new book, Infinite Education. Launched on January 6, 2025, this transformative guide confronts the urgent challenges facing schools in a world dominated by rapid AI advancements. The book serves as both a wake-up call and a roadmap, urging educators, parents, and policymakers to reimagine education.

Historian Sir Anthony Seldon explained that the book "offers a compelling vision and guides you confidently through to a future that is more human.”

“Our classrooms are teaching for a world that no longer exists,” Fitzpatrick says. “Students need creativity, adaptability, and critical thinking to thrive in a world of AI-enhanced technology. Instead, we’re preparing them for jobs that machines are already doing better.”

About the Author

Dan Fitzpatrick, known globally as “The AI Educator,” is a best-selling author and writes for Forbes on the future of education. He is an award-winning strategist and internationally recognized leader in transforming education for the AI era.

The book on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Infinite-Education-Four-Step-Artificial-Intelligence-ebook/dp/B0DRZ3GXVT/ref=tm m_kin_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&sr=

