Adult Friends Tour NZ After The Release Of Debut Album: Find Me In The Inferno

Adult Friends hit the road, traveling NZ from North to South. The Find Me In The Inferno Tour includes hotspots like Auckland’s Dead Witch venue, Wellington’s rising venue The Great Hall and The Darkroom in Christchurch, but also ventures to towns you wouldn’t expect to see a young touring post-hardcore band like Motueka Hotel and Roots Bar in Takaka.

The tour precedes the release of their Debut Album, Find Me In The Inferno, an extravagant and immediate record with a raw emotional core one should not miss seeing in person. Adult Friends take the stage with the likes of Capricore, Galloping Hooves of the Apocalypse, Abandoned Carparks, Hoi Hoi, This Dog Imperfect Circles, Derailleur, Serenity Now!, BOG, Scarlett Crush and Lady Reign.

Don’t miss this opportunity to hear tracks from the new album live as well as songs old and new amongst Adult Friends fast-growing discography. It’s not often a DIY, self-funded band makes their way around the country, and with a wide array of quality opening bands, you're sure to be in for an unforgettable night!

Dates are as Follows:

DEAD WITCH AUCKLAND 7/2/25

DARKROOM CHRISTCHURCH 13/2/25

MOTUEKA HOTEL MOTUEKA 14/2/25

ROOTS BAR TAKAKA 15/2/25

UNDERWORLD TAVERN WELLINGTON 7/3/25

Adult Friends seek to find solace in a sea of noise. The Wellington-based four piece blends the cacophony of Post-Hardcore with gothic and melancholic tendencies. Influenced by bands such as At The Drive In, Failure and The Cure, Adult Friends create music that challenges listeners to derive what they like from the songs, so long as they keep coming back for more.

