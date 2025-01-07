Randy Feltface New Zealand Tour 2025

The first banana appeared on earth 10,000 years ago. Randy Feltface believes humanity has been in a downward spiral ever since. The only logical solution is a brand-new hour of comedy from a felt-faced comedian with an axe to grind. Randy will tour FIRST BANANA around New Zealand in July and tickets are on sale now from bohmpresents.com.

Randy has spent the past 19 years winning awards and garnering critical praise while amassing a huge and devoted following across the globe.

Since beginning his comedy career in Melbourne in 2005, Randy Feltface has written and performed a dozen solo stand-up comedy shows, released seven comedy specials, played sold out seasons in London and New York and has been nominated for Best Comedy at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

In 2010 Randy joined forces with musical comedian Sammy J to create Ricketts Lane which won Best Show at the Melbourne Comedy Festival and went on to become a television series airing on ABC TV in 2015. It was also aired on Seeso in the US and Netflix in the UK. The series earned him an AACTA Award nomination for best performer in a comedy series, the first non-human performer to be recognised in this category.

He made his US television debut on NBC’s Bring The Funny in 2019 and has been invited to perform at the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal and Sydney. Bring The Funny and his comedy specials have become pirated Youtube sensations.

Randy’s live show is a high energy existential crisis full of biting observations, razor sharp crowd work and rapid arm movements.

