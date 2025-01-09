Experience The Vibrant Life In Fiji: A Transformative Wellness Retreat With Amanda Haas And Hailey Lott, March 4-9, 2025

Pacific Harbour, Fiji – January 8, 2025 – Renowned chef and wellness expert Amanda Haas and mindfulness coach Hailey Lott invite you to The Vibrant Life Retreat in Fiji, an immersive retreat designed to rejuvenate the body, mind, and spirit. Hosted at the luxurious Nanuku Resort from March 4-9, 2025, this exclusive experience offers the perfect opportunity to set powerful intentions for the new year in one of the most breathtaking locations in the world.

Nestled on Fiji's pristine coastline, Nanuku Resort provides a serene sanctuary where guests can unwind, reconnect with themselves, and embrace a vibrant life. This one-of-a-kind retreat combines culinary exploration, mindfulness practices, and cultural immersion to foster personal growth and renewal.

This exciting announcement aligns with Fiji Airways' launch of its inaugural non-stop flight from Dallas to Nadi. This new 13-hour service, operating three times a week, marks a significant milestone in connecting North America with the South Pacific. This route offers US travelers direct access to Fiji's tropical paradise and beyond, with convenient connections to Australia and New Zealand. Special introductory fares start from $699, making this exotic destination more accessible than ever.

"Fiji's natural beauty and the warmth of its people create the perfect backdrop for self-discovery and renewal,” said Amanda Haas on hosting in this idyllic setting. “At Nanuku, we'll explore the powerful connection between nourishing food, mindful practices, and overall well-being, helping you start the new year with intention and vitality."

Highlights of the Retreat Include:

Daily Morning Breathwork and Meditation: Led by Hailey Lott, these sessions will help participants center themselves and cultivate mindfulness.

Hands-On Cooking Demos: Amanda Haas hosts engaging cooking demonstrations focusing on anti-inflammatory recipes to promote health and vitality.

Cultural Experiences: Immerse yourself in Fijian culture through traditional activities and performances.

Spa Treatments: Relax with access to Nanuku's world-class spa facilities and engage body, mind and spirit.

Curated Dining Experiences: Savor specially arranged meals that showcase local flavors alongside Amanda's culinary expertise.

Hailey Lott emphasized the transformative potential of this retreat: "There's something magical about setting intentions in a place as serene as Nanuku. Fiji's pristine beaches, lush landscapes, and crystal-clear waters provide the ideal environment to quiet your mind, connect with your inner self, and cultivate trust in your journey."

Why Nanuku Resort?

“Nanuku Resort is more than a destination; it’s a transformative experience,” said Laura Rose, Managing Partner of Storey Hotel Management Group. “The unique blend of Fijian hospitality, world-class amenities, and breathtaking natural surroundings creates the perfect sanctuary for guests to rejuvenate, reflect, and embark on their wellness journey. Bringing their unique wisdom and expert guidance, Amanda and Hailey will help guests reconnect and set powerful intentions for the year ahead.”

Experiences and Island Exploration

Guests will also have opportunities to explore beyond the retreat’s structured schedule. Nanuku’s team can assist with arranging activities such as snorkeling, paddleboarding, hiking through lush rainforests, or visiting nearby villages for an authentic cultural experience.

Registration Information

Join us for The Vibrant Life in Fiji at Nanuku Resort and begin your year with intention, renewal, and inspiration amidst one of the most beautiful places on Earth. Spaces are limited for this exclusive retreat. Interested individuals are encouraged to register early to secure their spot. Please visit The Vibrant Life Retreat for more pricing and registration details.

ABOUT AMANDA HAAS

Amanda Haas is an accomplished food writer, cooking instructor, video host, and cookbook author. She has contributed to over a dozen cookbooks and written three of her own, including the best-selling book “The Anti-Inflammation Cookbook: The Delicious Way to Reduce Inflammation and Stay Healthy” (Chronicle Books, 2016) and “The Vibrant Life: Eat Well, Be Well (Chronicle Books, August 2019).”

After spending seven years as the Culinary Director for Williams-Sonoma, Amanda struck out on her own to start Amanda Haas Cooks, a culinary content company focused on improving our health through food. Most recently, Amanda launched “House of Haas,” an online cooking school that shares her passion for culinary instruction with people all over the world.

ABOUT HAILEY LOTT

Inspired by her own success meditating, Hailey Lott brings a joyful radiance to her practice. Through meditation, breathwork, movement, visualization, and sound, Hailey will help you to expand your mindset to make the most of this human experience. She is a Co-Host of The Mind Games Podcast, Self Love Sound Practitioner, Peak Performance Meditation Specialist, 500-hour RYT functional mobility yoga instructor, Certified Group Fitness Instructor, native Californian, and a passionate life enthusiast.

She has supported people from corporate Williams Sonoma employees to NBA and NFL players to Silicon Valley CEOs, helping them achieve their own unique level of peak performance and she knows she can support you, too.

ABOUT NANUKU RESORT FIJI

Nanuku Resort Fiji offers a tranquil island escape, weaving barefoot luxury with rich Fijian culture. Located on a 500-acre private estate along the coast of Fiji's main island, Viti Levu, Nanuku is ideal for couples, families, and groups seeking an authentic and luxurious Fijian experience. The resort features world-class dining, a range of wellness offerings, and an array of land and sea adventures. Nanuku is committed to sustainability through initiatives such as coral planting, reef conservation, and mangrove reforestation. For more information or to book a stay at Nanuku Resort Fiji, visit www.nanukuresort.com or call +679 345 2100.

ABOUT STOREY HOTEL MANAGEMENT GROUP

Storey Hotel Management Group is renowned for its distinguished collection of boutique luxury properties in sought-after destinations worldwide. Their meticulously curated portfolio includes award-winning hotels, resorts, villas and apartments dedicated to community and an authentic reflection of local culture. With a highly customized management approach, Storey celebrates the stories, sharing the unique spirit, history and heritage of each property and destination. With a steadfast mission to provide guests with impeccable service and unforgettable experiences, Storey continues to redefine world-class luxury, setting new standards across the hospitality industry.

For more information about the Storey Hotel Management Group portfolio of properties, including Malliouhana Resort, Long Bay Villas and Santosha Villa Estate in Anguilla, Walton Residence in Chicago, Nanuku Resort Fiji and The Ameswell Hotel and Park James Hotel in Silicon Valley, please visit www.storeyhospitality.com.

