Inaugural Toyota 86 Trophy Series Reveals 2025 Dates

Dates for the inaugural Toyota 86 Trophy Series have been confirmed and the first year will see the inclusion of a mini-enduro race, giving drivers and teams a taste of racing other than sprints.

The first generation TR86s are back with the Toyota 86 Trophy Series. (Photo/Picture Bruce Jenkins)

The series has been designed to provide a sustainable professional and competitive environment for the older Toyota TR86 model and an entry-level series during the winter for those drivers and teams perhaps looking to progress to the GR86 Championship or beyond.

Three circuits feature in the first Toyota 86 Trophy Series.

Hampton Downs hosts the first round in May at the HRC Finale weekend. The drivers then race at Taupo International Motorsport Park as part of the Taupo Winter Series in June, before heading to Manfeild - Circuit Amon for the third round in early July.

It’s back to Taupo for the final round, again as part of the Taupo Winter Series, with a mini-enduro forming part of that final weekend.

Each race weekend will include two practice sessions, one qualifying session and two or three races giving drivers plenty of time to learn their cars and the circuit and to fine tune set up.

Entries for the series will open early this year and prospective drivers and teams can register their interest by emailing racing@toyota.co.nz

2025 Toyota 86 Trophy Series

Rd1 9-10 May 2025 - Hampton Downs - HRC Finale

Rd2 21-22 June 2025 - Taupo International Motorsport Park - Taupo Winter Series

Rd3 5-6 July 2025 - Manfeild - Circuit Chris Amon - Feilding Auto Electrical Winter Series

Rd4 26-27 July 2025 - Taupo International Motorsport Park - Taupo Winter Series

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

