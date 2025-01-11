Handkerchief Finish To Saturday F5000 Race

Today’s second of two races for the SAS Autoparts MSC NZ F5000 Tasman Cup Revival Series being held at the Taupō International Motorsport Park delivered a near handkerchief sized close-call finish as three of the top cars crossed less than 0.4 second apart.

Rotorua’s Brett Willis (Lola T332) took the chequered flag first (having started from ninth position), beating out Tony Galbraith (Lola T332) by 0.2sec, with a courageous dash by Michael Collins in the STP liveried Leda McRae GM1 finishing third, 0.4sec behind.

Starting from pole position, the McLaren M10A of Tony Roberts finished tenth – behind the points leading A category car of Frank Karl (McLaren M10B - McKechnie Racing), in ninth. Starting last – 60 seconds behind, was Dunedin’s Steve Ross in the McRae GM1 . He finished fifth, 11.5sec behind.

For Willis, it was a welcome return to racing: “That was hard work – I’m a bit unfit I’m afraid,” he said after the race. “But I’m very happy – that was really enjoyable. They are a magic machine to drive. They look great, sound great and are fun to drive.”

If the race were 50m longer the results would likely have been different. Michael Collins set the fastest lap time and had the car ‘dancing’ as he eased it through the turns.

“We had some dramas today and it is good to be back up the front – bloody good. They are an amazing car – it is like a rocket strapped to your back – you can’t beat it,” he mused after a final lunge for the chequered flag.

Toby Annabel (McLaren M10B 400-08) gave the chasing pack a fright when he spun in the early portion of the race – just as a group of three open category cars were about to make a run past him. The opening lap incident put him out of the race results.

The earlier and morning race was won by Feilding’s Kevin Ingram (Lola T332 HU48R), with Steve Ross 0.2sec behind. Blenheim’s 25-year-old Michael Hey finished third in the McRae GM1/Leda. The six-lap race saw the #22 McRae GM1 of Michael Collins stop after the fourth lap. Only ten cars finished, with eighth placed Toby Annabel leading the three McLarens (in the A category) home.

The day started a car down with Bruce Kett’s incurring terminal mechanical damage during an overnight engine change, leaving 12 cars to take to the start grid. That was after Friday’s qualifying session. Topped by Ingram, it was Michael Collins who set second fastest time, with Steve Ross in third.

True to the intention of fun only, Auckland father/son pairing of David and Codie Banks set seventh and ninth fastest times respectively, having swapped steads that put senior in the Lola T332 and junior in the Talon MR1.

Toby Annabel was fastest of the three A category cars – each being a McLaren.

Sunday’s two races include six-laps in the morning with a 10-lap feature from 4:12pm, making it four race point scoring opportunities toward the series title.

Kevin Ingram will start from pole – on the right-hand-side (procedure for a rolling start), with Steve Ross on the left (second). Michael Hey will start from third (second grid row, right-side) and Glenn Richards takes fourth position.

Fans unable to attend can catch the Saturday and Sunday afternoon races live on the SpeedHub platform via stuff.co.nz.

Supporting the series is SAS Autoparts, MSC, NZ Express Transport, Bonney's Specialised Bulk Transport, Mobil Lubricants, Nova Tyres, Webdesign, Exide Batteries and Pacifica Shipping – who sea freight the cars for the New Zealand events. Their commitment ensures that this classic racing series remains a highlight of New Zealand’s motorsport calendar.

For more information on event dates, entry details, and how to follow the series, visit the official website www.f5000.co.nz and follow us on Facebook at F5000 New Zealand.

