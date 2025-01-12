Breakers Overcome By Table-Topping Hawks

11 January, 2025

Despite a strong second half performance, the BNZ Breakers fell short in a 108-100 loss to top-of-the-table Illawarra Hawks in Wollongong on Saturday night.

After a challenging first half, where the Hawks led by as many as 24 points, the Breakers regrouped and delivered a spirited effort, outscoring Illawarra 52-39 in the final 20 minutes.

Led by Matt Mooney’s season-high 33 points and a dominant display from Sam Mennenga off the bench (24 points, 9-of-12 shooting), the Breakers clawed their way back into contention.

Mooney also dished out eight assists and two steals, while 17-year-old Karim Lopez added a strong contribution with 16 points, three rebounds, two steals and a block.

Head coach Petteri Koponen commended his side’s fightback after their first half struggles.

“In the first half we didn’t show up, there was just no energy. They shot well and we couldn’t find the answers,” he said.

“Second half was a much better effort. We found a group of guys that went out there fighting and competing together.

“We will take this same spirit into our next game on Monday. Everyone wants to keep competing and they want to finish the season in the right way.”

The BNZ Breakers are back on court in less than 48 hours when they host Melbourne United in New Plymouth at 7.30pm on Monday night.

