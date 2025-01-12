Motorsport Legends And Modern Heroes Shine At Sixt Rent A Car Taupo Historic GP

An assembled field of Formula Atlantics contested the Historic GP. Image: Shots By TayB (Tayler Burke)

A blend of the past and the future has attracted record crowds to Taupo International Motorsport Park for the SIXT Rent a Car Historic Grand Prix and the opening round of the Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship.

An appearance by New Zealand’s latest Formula One sensation, Liam Lawson, and the performance of Supercars Champion Will Brown on the track were among the elements that contributed to ‘the perfect event recipe’- attracting an audience, both young and old, not seen since the heady heights of A1GP back in 2007 and, more recently, the ITM Taupo Super400.

“On the track, we saw large fields and some fantastic racing, and off the track, we had some iconic car displays, a massive gathering of Fords and an amazing contingent of legends from the past, current superstars and future champions,” says NextGen New Zealand Championship CEO Josie Spillane.

“The ingredients made for the perfect event recipe.”

Kiwi young gun Kaleb Ngatoa was a standout performer in the assembled field of Formula Atlantics, winning the Historic GP feature in a 1997 Swift DB4 from James Watson, in a 1991 Swift DB4, and Tom Alexander driving Kenny Smith’s 1989 Swift DB4.

Young New Zealander Zack Scoular announced himself on the international stage with victory in the Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship opener ahead of Supercars champion Will Brown and Red Bull junior Arvid Lindblad.

Peru’s Matias Zagazeta led home Indy NXT driver Josh Pierson and Lindblad in Sunday’s reverse top-eight grid race before Lindblad won the Denny Hulme Memorial Trophy feature from Zagazeta and Scoular.

“This has taken collaboration, an openness to trying new things and a dash of courage,” says Spillane. “The racing fraternity has put on an amazing weekend.”

“A special thanks goes out to everyone who competed, especially to those in the new Historic GP class. The Formula Atlantics, which attracted 13 entries out of Australia and boasted the likes of Greg Murphy and Steve Richards, was certainly a highlight of the weekend for so many people.

“Our legends gave so much of their time for photos, signings and yarns, and they made the weekend even more special for race fans.

“A really heartfelt thank you to Liam Lawson and Will Brown, too; they gave up so much of their own time to spend time for Kiwi race fans, and it just goes to show what genuine, down to earth and sincere people they are and why fans love them.

“Lastly, to our volunteers, fans, sponsors, staff, support people, and everyone who had a touchpoint for this weekend - thank you and see you next year. We are only just getting started.”

Also featured at the event was the SAS Autoparts MSC NZ F5000 Tasman Cup Revival Series, where Kevin Ingram (Lola T332 HU48R), Brett Willis (1974 Lola T332), and Steve Ross (1973 McRae GM1) took wins, the latter also victorious in the 10-lap finale.

Paul Radisich wound back the years in a 1995 Ford Mondeo in the Heritage Touring Cars, winning the opening race before Kayne Scott drove the famed Whittaker’s Peanut Slab Sierra to victory in the other three.

Four HVRA Historic Saloons races featured four different winners, with Oliver Sentch (1974 Ford Escort), Craig Sawyer (1970 Vauxhall Viva), Alan Limmer (1978 Porsche 930) and Karl Sentch (1973 Ford Capri) taking one apiece.

David Hopper took three wins in a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro in the Classic Saloons, with Bryan Ashworth driving a 1962 Daimler Dart to success in the other.

The NextGen New Zealand Championship resumes with the Alliance Services Hampton Downs International next weekend.

Featured categories include the Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship, the Bridgestone GR86 Championship, the Summerset GT New Zealand Championship, the Nexen Tyre Mazda Racing Series, and the Shell Lubricants SuperV8s.

