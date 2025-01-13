Groove Armada Return Announcing NZ Tour Including Headlining Day Two Of Gardens Festival 2025

GROOVE ARMADA (Photo/Supplied)

(New Zealand, Mon 13 January, 2025) - One of the globe's biggest electronic dance acts GROOVE ARMADA will be returning to New Zealand for a four date tour, kicking off with GROOVE ARMADA & FRIENDS* at day two of GARDENS MUSIC FESTIVAL 2025, AUCKLAND DOMAIN on MARCH 1 2025. The tour then heads south for QUEENSTOWN EVENTS CENTRE in QUEENSTOWN on WEDNESDAY, MARCH 5 2025, CHRISTCHURCH TOWN HALL in CHRISTCHURCH on THURSDAY, MARCH 6 2025, before finishing up at TSB ARENA, WELLINGTON on FRIDAY, MARCH 7 2025.

Presale tickets go onsale Thursday, January 16 10am. Sign up at endeavour.live/groovearmada

For over two decades GROOVE ARMADA has been established as one of the planet's best loved and biggest selling dance acts. Since debuting in 1997, they’ve proved that it’s possible to bravely explore a multitude of sounds while achieving critical and commercial success. It’s a trait that is apparent within a selection of their best loved songs. From the dancehall dub of ‘Superstylin’ to the crossover pop of ‘Song 4 Mutya (Out of Control)’ and from the dancefloor-igniting ‘I See You Baby’ to the woozy sunset vibes of ‘At The River’, Groove Armada have consistently and uncompromisingly followed their own vision.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading What the duo - Tom Findlay and Andy Cato - have achieved must’ve seemed unthinkable when they first met at university back in the nineties: three UK Top 10 albums; three Grammy nominations; a BRIT nomination; and a succession of hit singles that are still being discovered by new fans to this day. Despite having formed a quarter-of-a-century before streaming exploded, they still command the attention of almost two million monthly listeners at Spotify. They’ve also collaborated with or remixed countless high profile artists, notably Madonna, Paul Simon, Fatboy Slim, Calvin Harris, Neneh Cherry and Bryan Ferry. Groove Armada were last in New Zealand in 2022 for their highly acclaimed live show which toured across the country.

TOUR DATES

GROOVE ARMADA DJ SET & FRIENDS - Full lineup announced Tuesday, 5:30pm

Saturday, March 1, 2025

Gardens Music Festival, Auckland Domain, Auckland

GROOVE ARMADA DJ SET

Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown

GROOVE ARMADA DJ SET

Thursday, March 6, 2025

Christchurch Town Hall, Christchurch

GROOVE ARMADA DJ SET

Friday, March 7 2025

TSB Arena, Wellington

*The full lineup for day two of Gardens Music Festival will be announced on Tuesday, Jan 14 5pm

