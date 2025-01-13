Blindr Releases Title Track ‘Lover.fighter’ From Upcoming EP

Photography - Thiago Alencar (IG: @_nottodaynz)(L-R: Blake Woodfield - Guitar; Bill Caldwell - Vocals, Guitar; Charlie McCracken - Drums; Jack Power - Bass)

Auckland, Friday 17 January – Auckland-based pop-punk outfit blindr returns with their latest single, lover.fighter, the title track from their upcoming EP. A dynamic blend of blues-infused grit and modern pop-punk energy, the song captures the band’s signature high-octane sound while offering something fresh for fans.

The single was produced, mixed, and mastered by Zorran Mendonsa, a powerhouse in New Zealand’s heavy music scene, known for his work with Devilskin, Alien Weaponry, Crooked Royals, and Shepherds Reign. Mendonsa’s polished yet hard-hitting production brings lover.fighter to life, balancing its raw emotion with anthemic intensity.

“This is the first song we ever wrote as a band,” notes drummer Charlie McCracken. “It was pieced together in a student flat back in 2021 and has taken on many different lives since then. The song is a testament to the band’s wide range of influences. The blues flavour that underpins the track makes it one of our favourites to play live, and we’re so pleased with how well it has translated in the studio.”

Lyrically, lover.fighter tells a raw and evocative story of an on-again, off-again relationship, capturing the push-and-pull tension of love and conflict. The song’s seductive energy is matched by searing guitar work and a driving rhythm section, making it a standout moment in blindr’s growing discography.

EP Artwork and Release Party poster designed by Barny Bewick of Indium Design

‘lover.fighter’ is now available on your favourite streaming services including Spotify, Tidal and Apple Music.

The full EP is set to follow the release of the title track, dropping across all platforms on 28 February. The EP promises a collection of tracks that strive to push the boundaries of modern pop-punk music.

About blindr:

blindr are Bill Caldwell, Blake Woodfield, Charlie McCracken and Jack Power. Based in Auckland, New Zealand, blindr pushes the sonic boundaries of the modern pop-punk scene with their high-energy and melody-driven sound. blindr’s relentless drive and dynamic stage show have made them a mainstay of the live circuit, with performances that are raw, infectious and charismatic. With a string of releases lined up for the back end of 2024, blindr have taken their unique brand of pop-punk from the stage to the studio with the aim of connecting audiences across the globe.

