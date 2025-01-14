Talofa Papa: A Celebration Of Laughter, Love And Family

Photo/Supplied.

Join Papa (Kasiano Mita) as he takes you by the hand and transports you to a world of kindness and compassion.

Slip into your summer jandals and step into a world of laughter and community with Talofa Papa - a heartwarming show that’s perfect for everyone in your aiga/family!

Prepare to be charmed by Papa, a mischievous yet endearing Samoan grandfather, when this award-winning, one-man show by Kaisiano Mita arrives at Baycourt on Sunday 23 March.

Talofa Papa is a communal experience that expertly weaves the audience into the magic of the show. Papa greets his aiga/family (the audience) as they arrive, playing games, sending them to the naughty fala (mat) if they misbehave, all while reminding them of their Samoan culture and heritage.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Vanesa Immink Productions to bring Talofa Papa to Tauranga and showcase the richness of Samoan culture,” says Reena Snook, Manager of Baycourt Community & Arts Centre. “This heartwarming production delves into the universal themes of family, culture, and human connection. I’m confident it will resonate with audiences of all ages and backgrounds.”

Since 2018, Talofa Papa has captivated audiences across Aotearoa and Australia. Notably, it was a standout at the 2018 New Zealand Fringe Festival, winning the “Adelaide Fringe Tour Ready,” “Most Promising Emerging Company,” and “Most Outstanding Performer” awards.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Talofa Papa will be performed in Baycourt’s intimate X Space theatre, with only a limited number of tickets available.

“We know that cost can be a barrier to enjoying live entertainment, so we’ve reflected that in our ticket prices. Talofa Papa is a delightful piece of theatre, and we want to ensure that as many people as possible from our community can enjoy it. So don’t be late to the party, book your tickets today and join Papa for this experience.”

Tickets range from $10.75 to $21.50 (including booking fees). Group bookings and wheelchair-accessible seating is also available, with each wheelchair ticket including a free companion ticket.

Tickets for Talofa Papa are available online at www.baycourt.co.nz and at Baycourt’s box office. For wheelchair accessible bookings, please call the Baycourt box office on 07 577 7188.

Show Details:

Talofa Papa

X Space

Sunday 23 March, 6pm

© Scoop Media

