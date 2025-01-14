Wellington’s The Art Of Banksy Extends Opening Hours Due To High Demand

Due to overwhelming public demand, The Art of Banksy - the major exhibition at Tākina Wellington Convention and Exhibition Centre will be open for extended hours in its final week.

The operating hours for the exhibition’s final week in Wellington are:

Thursday 16 January, 10 am - 8 pm (last entry 7 pm)

Friday 17 January, 10 am - 5 pm (last entry 4 pm)

Saturday 18 January, 9 am - 6 pm (last entry 5 pm)

Sunday 19 January, 9 am - 6 pm (last entry 5 pm)

Monday 20 January, 9 am - 5 pm (last entry 4pm)

Local presenter of the exhibition Stewart Macpherson says he is thrilled with how the exhibition has been going. “We have sold over 40,000 tickets to the Art of Banksy and we've extended our final week's opening hours to help with the demand.

“We want to remind those who have already got their tickets to redeem them before it closes on Monday because once it's gone, it's gone!

“We expect a jam-packed final weekend, so we're encouraging people to visit during the week if they can and to be prepared for possible queues and wait times, due to the exhibition's limited capacity.

“We've had nothing but wonderful feedback from visitors and I want to encourage anyone who hasn't seen it yet to come down and experience Banksy's iconic works for themselves," he says.

Monday 20 January, Wellington Anniversary Day is the exhibition’s final day in New Zealand—do not miss out on this spectacular experience!

Notes:

Praise for The Art of Banksy from visitors in Wellington:

“It’s all of the superlatives: incredible, eye-opening, culture-jamming, wondrous. You don’t want to miss it – especially if you’re a music lover.”

"I just loved his work, he’s very transgressive and takes concepts and tropes and puts a real kink in them."

"It was fantastic, I’m from Bristol, where Banksy is from and grew up with his artwork on walls in the city but it was really amazing to see a different side to his work and get more of an understanding of everything he does."

"I’d absolutely recommend this, it’s a one-off, an opportunity we may not see again in New Zealand. It was incredible."

"Incredible. Very poignant. One of the best art exhibitions I’ve ever been to."

"Excellent. I absolutely loved it."

"Very thought-provoking. It’s given us a wider appreciation of how important art can be in politics and how you can bring it to people who may not typically experience art or be involved in the state of the world.”

“I’m in tears. I wish there were more people in the world like Banksy who can tell a story through art so provocatively.”

