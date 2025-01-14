GROOVE ARMADA, 2MANYDJS, ROBIN S, BAG RAIDERS Announced For Day Two Of Gardens Music Festival 2025

(New Zealand, Tue, 14 Jan) - Just announced! GROOVE ARMADA (DJ SET), 2MANYDJS (DJ SET), ROBIN S, BAG RAIDERS and AROHA will be headlining day two of Gardens Music Festival, to be held at Auckland Domain on Saturday, March 1 2025.

Presale tickets go onsale Thursday, January 16 at 10am. Sign up now to win tickets and access discounted presale tickets endeavour.live/gardens

For over two decades GROOVE ARMADA has been established as one of the planet's best loved and biggest selling dance acts. Since debuting in 1997, they’ve proved that it’s possible to bravely explore a multitude of sounds while achieving critical and commercial success. It’s a trait that is apparent within a selection of their best loved songs. From the dancehall dub of ‘Superstylin’ to the crossover pop of ‘Song 4 Mutya (Out of Control)’ and from the dancefloor-igniting ‘I See You Baby’ to the woozy sunset vibes of ‘At The River’, Groove Armada have consistently and uncompromisingly followed their own vision.

2MANYDJS swept international dancefloors into delirium, gifting a rock ‘n roll attitude to club culture. From politically incorrect prog-rock to funky r&b, from trendy hiptrop to banging German techno, ja: if it gets a booty going, the Dewaele brothers have it in their record collection. Since 1995, David and Stephen Dewaele aka 2MANYDJS have consistently pushed the boundaries of music into new and innovative territory by diversifying into many different guises. They are a band (Soulwax), djs (2manydjs), a record label (DEEWEE), a sound system (Despacio) and even created an app and website (Radio Soulwax). They are also widely renowned as one of the most innovative remix and producer teams around.

Robin Maynard Jackson also known as ROBIN S is an American Singer, and Songwriter who scored success in the 1990s with such house music singles as "Show Me Love", and "LUV 4 LUV". She has had three number ones on the Billboard Hot Dance Club Play chart. In 2024 she partnered with Humble Sound Records releasing her single "What About U", amongst many other releases.

BAG RAIDERS, the Australian electronic duo of Jack Glass and Chris Stracey, became global stars with their 2010 debut album, featuring hits like "Shooting Stars," which has over 4 billion streams. Following their success, they released EPs, singles, and their second album Horizons (2019). In 2022, they launched their label, Broken Head Records, and returned to their clubbing roots with new releases. In 2024, they collaborated on tracks like "SAVE ME" with Boston Bun and "Flowers" with Panama, both on Future Classic. With ongoing projects, Bag Raiders remain influential in the electronic music scene.

And last but most certainly not least, AROHA will be gracing the Gardens stage, returning home to Auckland. Now based in Melbourne, AROHA is a dynamic DJ and producer known for her electrifying performances that blend house, techno, breakbeat, electro, footwork, and UK bass into a unique sound. With a magnetic stage presence, she has earned accolades like New Zealand’s Best Club DJ and has opened for major artists such as Disclosure, Kaytranada, and Grace Jones. Her debut EP No More Jenga and remixes received support from big names like RÜFÜS DU SOL and Dillinja, while her track "Escape to Eora Country" was featured on CC:DISCO!'s Track IDs playlist.

Following on from the already announced Day One lineup featuring WILKINSON, SKREAM (Dubstep Set) CULTURE SHOCK, 1991, SIN & BROOK and EDENNA, the Gardens Festival weekend is one for electronic music lovers to extend the summer months into March.

What is better than spending a day in the gardens? That’s right, Two Days in the Gardens. Prepare to dance your way through the lush greenery of one of the city’s most beloved spots. Gardens isn’t just about the music—it’s about the full summer experience. General Admission and VIP tickets are on-sale now. This is your chance to enjoy Auckland Domain’s green oasis in the best possible way.

GARDENS MUSIC FESTIVAL 2025

GARDENS DAY ONE

Wilkinson, Skream (Dubstep Set), Culture Shock, 1991, Sin & Brook

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28 2025

AUCKLAND DOMAIN

GARDENS DAY TWO

Groove Armada (DJ Set), 2MANYDJS (DJ Set), Robin S, Bag Raiders, Aroha

SATURDAY, MARCH 1 2025

AUCKLAND DOMAIN

About Gardens

Launching in 2023 with Fatboy Slim & Friends, someone left the sprinklers on (Auckland Anniversary Floods) and the outdoor festival moved indoors to Spark Arena. This year, we will be bringing back that Gardens energy across two days, so electronic dance music fans can bust out the lawnmower on the Pukekawa Domain dancefloor once more.

The official charity for Gardens Music Festival and Endeavour Live is the Starship Foundation.

