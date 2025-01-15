Architects Reveal New Single And Video 'Blackhole'

Photo Credit: Ed Mason / Supplied Today, British metalcore heavyweights Architects unleash their blistering new single 'Blackhole' from their anticipated 11th studio album, The Sky, The Earth & All Between, out February 28 via Epitaph Records. Paired with a jaw-dropping, cinematic music video shot on location in California, 'Blackhole' is as visually striking as it is sonically explosive. Frontman Sam Carter shares, “So excited to have Blackhole out, it’s one of my favourite songs from the album. The video is equally as intense as the song. We filmed the video at such a wild location and we really are at the top of those buildings that you see. This is Architects at our most ferocious." The single marks the next chapter in the lead-up to The Sky, The Earth & All Between, following the hard-hitting anthems 'Whiplash,' 'Curse,' and 'Seeing Red.' These tracks have already ignited a frenzy among fans and earned the band praise, including spots on the “Most Anticipated Albums of 2025” lists from the likes of Alternative Press, Kerrang!, Revolver, and Idobi. If these first four single singles are any indication, this album is shaping up to be a defining moment for Architects. Advertisement - scroll to continue reading Since dropping their critically acclaimed 2022 album ‘the classic symptoms of a broken spirit’, Architects have cemented their position as one of the UK’s most vital rock bands. The past year has seen the band dominate stages worldwide, from being personally tapped by Metallica to join their tour, to blowing minds at Download Festival 2023 and headlining Bloodstock Festival. This summer, they’re set to continue their takeover with select dates supporting Linkin Park on their world tour. Armed with sharp innovation and renewed hunger, Architects are a band at the absolute peak of their powers—and they’re not slowing down.