Laneway Festival NZ Announces Food And Beverage Line-up Ahead Of 2025 Festival

With less than a month to go, Laneway Festival NZ is delighted to unveil its roster of fan-favourite food & drink vendors ahead of the festival’s return to Tāmaki Makaurau on Thursday 6 February, 2025.

Mount Albert’s in-demand breakout Birria Taco superstars Broke Boy Taco will be on site to appease the masses, alongside Fatima’s moreish Middle-Eastern street food, and the return of Hamilton’s essential & iconic Duck Island Ice Cream.

The extensive variety of food offerings range from fairtrade beans to help carry patrons through the day provided by Kingsland’s Atomic Coffee, local legends Wise Boys vegan goodness, New York inspired hotdogs via Brooklyn Dogs, authentic ramen from Ramen Takara, Gourmet Pies from new-kids-on-the-k-road-block Pie Rolla’s, classically mouth-watering Italian dishes from Pane E Vino, and many more.

Dietary requirements have been considered to ensure all ticketholders will be able to dig into something delicious on the day with additional festival favourites like hot dogs and chips available throughout the festival grounds. Bars will be located across the festival with plenty of beverages to enjoy, plus festival-goers are encouraged to bring along an empty drink bottle for the free water stations, to keep hydrated beneath the summer sun.

With only a sold-out Olivia Dean sideshow on the 5th of February, Laneway Festival is the only place to see most of the Laneway Festival lineup in New Zealand this summer. Get your tickets now from https://www.lanewayfestival.com/auckland/home

