Presale: Elemeno P With Special Guests DARTZ

THURSDAY 13 MARCH - DOUBLE WHAMMY, AUCKLAND

Presale starts: 10am, Thursday 16th January

General on sale: 10am, Friday 17th January

TICKETS / PASSWORD: VERONA

Banished Music is proud to announce a night of iconic Kiwi music with none other than Elemeno P, joined by special guests DARTZ, live at Double Whammy on March 13, 2025.

Elemeno P, one of New Zealand’s most beloved rock bands, has defined a generation with their multi-platinum hits and unforgettable live shows. Known for their energy and unmistakable sound, they are true icons of the Kiwi music scene. Fittingly, Double Whammy—just steps from Verona Café, immortalized in their 2003 hit “Verona”— hosts this special event, celebrating the track’s place in Auckland’s cultural history.

Joining them on stage are Pōneke pub-punks DARTZ, who have flown the flag for scrappy Aotearoa garage rock since 2019 when frontman Danz yarned his way into an opening slot for The Chats, before realising he might need a band and some songs.

A very limited number of tickets will go on sale via from 10am NZT, Friday, January 17th, 2025 with presale access for subscribers from 10am Thursday, January 16th. Being the first Elemeno P headline show in New Zealand since 2021’s High Fidelity Vinyl Release Tour tickets are expected to sell quickly for this rare, one-night-only event.

This is a rare opportunity to witness a slice of New Zealand music history while celebrating the past and present of local talent in an intimate setting.

